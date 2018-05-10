Money & Investing / Checkout Counter

CHECKOUT COUNTER: Adidas standing by their man

10 May 2018 - 10:00

1. Pringles lifts Kellogg’s

Kellogg Co’s quarterly results topped forecasts, as sales of Pringles chips, Eggo frozen waffles and demand in emerging markets helped the food maker post a strong quarter. Demand for cereals has waned over the past few years, forcing the company and its rivals to seek other areas of growth.

2. Tesla tantrum

Tesla boss Elon Musk rejected analysts’ questions about finances, sending the electric vehicle maker’s shares down as much as 8% on Thursday, raising concerns about its ability to raise money in the future.

In a conference call, Musk refused to answer questions from analysts on Tesla’s capital requirements, saying "boring questions are not cool". He also told investors not to buy Tesla shares if they can’t stomach volatility.

3. Standing by their man

German sportswear maker Adidas has no plans to cut ties with rapper Kanye West despite backlash over his comments referring to slavery as a "choice".

West designs top-of-the-line sneakers under the Yeezy brand for Adidas. The group’s CEO Kasper Rorsted told CNBC: "Kanye has helped us have a great comeback in the US."

He added that Adidas was against slavery and racism.

4. Quit the queue

Gulf airline Emirates has launched a service called "Home Check-in" which allows its passengers to check in from their home, hotel or office, and have their luggage brought to the airport for them by an Emirates agent.

For now, the location has to be in Dubai and the service will set travellers back 350 dirhams (roughly US$95) for up to seven pieces of luggage.

