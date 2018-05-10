CHECKOUT COUNTER: Adidas standing by their man

1. Pringles lifts Kellogg’s

Kellogg Co’s quarterly results topped forecasts, as sales of Pringles chips, Eggo frozen waffles and demand in emerging markets helped the food maker post a strong quarter. Demand for cereals has waned over the past few years, forcing the company and its rivals to seek other areas of growth.

2. Tesla tantrum

Tesla boss Elon Musk rejected analysts’ questions about finances, sending the electric vehicle maker’s shares down as much as 8% on Thursday, raising concerns about its ability to raise money in the future.

In a conference call, Musk refused to answer questions from analysts on Tesla’s capital requirements, saying "boring questions are not cool". He also told investors not to buy Tesla shares if they can’t stomach volatility.