CHECKOUT COUNTER: Trump vs Amazon: Donald goes postal
US president issues an executive order demanding an evaluation of the US Postal Service’s finances
1. Trump vs Amazon: Donald goes postal
US president Donald Trump issued an executive order demanding an evaluation of the US Postal Service’s finances. This comes weeks after accusing online retail giant Amazon of not paying its fair share in postage. The US Postal Service has lost more than $65bn over the past decade as Americans increasingly transmit messages online, the order says.
2. Tesco turnaround
Tesco bucked a grim start to the year for Britain’s £200bn grocery market, with a 28% annual profit surge. Under CEO Dave Lewis, the company reported operating profit of £1.644bn in the year to February 24. Group sales rose 2.3% to £51bn. The company has been gunning for a comeback since the onslaught of German discounters Aldi and Lidl and a 2014 accounting scandal.
3. Uber’s driving lessons
Uber boss Dara Khosrowshahi has compared the safety of self-driving cars to high school student drivers. In March a self-driving Uber car killed a 49-year-old woman in Arizona, in what was the first case of an autonomous road vehicle fatality. Khosrowshahi told NBC’s Today show that the company was still "absolutely committed" to driverless cars but admitted it is still learning.
4. SA exports heat up
Umlilo Charcoal, a charcoal and briquette manufacturer that supplies two of Massmart’s private-label brands, Camp Master and Living Out, has begun exporting to Walmart Chile. The company joined the Massmart Supplier Development Programme in 2015. It also exports to Zambia, New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates.
Please sign in or register to comment.