CHECKOUT COUNTER: Louis Vuitton’s bag of tricks

1. Orion shoots for the stars

Private company Orion Span has revealed its Aurora Station space hotel plan, promising a 2022 opening date. The "module" will boast the most windows of any spacecraft put into orbit, with people staying in private two-person suites on a 12-day round trip. A three-month training programme will get them astronaut-ready before the trip. The package will cost US$9.5m a pop.

2. adidas’s online push

adidas will reportedly close down stores in the coming years as part of a shift to sell more goods online. In an interview with the Financial Times, CEO Kasper Rørsted said: "Over time, we will have fewer stores but they will be better." The sporting goods retailer has 2,500 stores globally and 13,000 additional mono-branded franchise stores. "Our website is the most important store we have in the world," Rørsted said.

3. Louis Vuitton’s bag of tricks

Luxury brand Louis Vuitton has released a $370 tracking device that can monitor a person’s luggage through an airport and even tell if it was opened during the trip. The Louis Vuitton Echo has been designed to go with the brand’s Horizon 50, 55 and 70 suitcase ranges, which start at $2,800 for a hand luggage bag and go up to $4,650 for a customised larger case. The tracker works with the LV Pass smartphone app.

4. Nestlé hits a healthier sweet spot

Nestlé, the world’s largest packaged food company, is launching a lower-sugar Milkybar made with a new version of the sweetener. Milkybar Wowsomes have 30% less sugar than a typical chocolate bar. The food sector is facing a challenge to innovate as consumers seek healthier options.