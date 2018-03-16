CHECKOUT COUNTER: Processed-food stalwart launches health unit

1. Hugo Boss puts down cash

Hugo Boss will increase capital expenditure in 2018 to between €170m and €190m from €128m last year. Most of the money will go to revamping stores and improving e-commerce. The German fashion house, known for its suiting, makes more than half its menswear sales from casual styles, about 40% from formal wear and about 10% from shoes. New CEO Mark Langer has sought to return the company to its roots, selling premium men’s clothing with a modern edge.