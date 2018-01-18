CHECKOUT COUNTER: Wal-Mart boosts benefits for US workers

2. Adidas on the inside track

Adidas Originals has partnered with Berlin’s public transportation system, Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe, on a new sneaker that features the pattern on the upholstery of the transit system’s seats. The shoes will also double as a pass that gives the wearer free access to the city’s public transit network for an entire year. They’ll go for €180 and only 500 pairs will be sold.