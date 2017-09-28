CHECKOUT COUNTER: Airline brings double beds to business class
1. New NY office for Amazon
E-commerce giant Amazon will open a 33,300m² office in Manhattan, New York, next year. Amazon, which already has several offices across the city, will use the location for its advertising division, adding up to 2,000 new jobs in finance, sales, marketing and information technology.
2. Uber loses London licence
London’s transport regulator has stripped Uber of its licence to operate from the end of the month. It says the ride-hailing service’s approach and conduct have demonstrated a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues that have potential public safety and security implications. Uber has the right to appeal within 21 days. The company’s licence will be terminated on September 30.
3. Suite dreams
Qatar Airways has unveiled the world’s first double beds in business class on its flights from London to Doha. The airline plans to roll out the Qsuite service across its business-class fleet, with flights to Paris and New York set to be next. It has also announced a new range of limited-edition amenity kits from luxury luggage brands Bric’s and Nappa Dori for passengers flying in first and business class on medium-and long-haul routes.
4. Walmart heiress now No. 1
With the death of Liliane Bettencourt, the French heiress of cosmetics giant L’Oréal, Walmart heiress Alice Walton is now the richest woman in the world. With an estimated net worth of US$38.4bn, Walton is a member of one of the richest families in the world. Prior to her death, Bettencourt was the 15th richest person in the world, while Walton was the 19th.
