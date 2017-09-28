CHECKOUT COUNTER: Airline brings double beds to business class

E-commerce giant Amazon will open a 33,300m² office in Manhattan, New York, next year. Amazon, which already has several offices across the city, will use the location for its advertising division, adding up to 2,000 new jobs in finance, sales, marketing and information technology.

2. Uber loses London licence

London’s transport regulator has stripped Uber of its licence to operate from the end of the month. It says the ride-hailing service’s approach and conduct have demonstrated a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues that have potential public safety and security implications. Uber has the right to appeal within 21 days. The company’s licence will be terminated on September 30.

3. Suite dreams