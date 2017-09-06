CHECKOUT COUNTER: Self-driving pizza delivery vehicles?

3. Delivery with a difference

Domino’s and Ford said that they are testing out self-driving cars as pizza delivery vehicles in Michigan, US. Ford Fusion Hybrid autonomous cars will be used in the test, outfitted with pizza containers designed to keep the pizzas warm en route and to unlock when a customer types in their unique delivery code. The car won’t be driving itself though — a Ford safety engineer will zero in on the last 50 feet of the customer experience.