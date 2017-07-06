CHECKOUT COUNTER: Artificial intelligence used to hire employees

French beauty group L’Oréal has agreed to sell the Body Shop to Brazil’s Natura Cosméticos. L’Oréal has owned the chain, founded by the late Anita Roddick, for more than a decade. The Body Shop’s products are sold in 66 countries. Though financial details have not been disclosed, L’Oréal previously said the brand was worth about €1bn. Natura, which also owns the Australian brand Aesop, has been looking to expand outside Latin America.