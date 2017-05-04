CHECKOUT COUNTER: LVMH | M&S | Breitling | Amazon

Paris-based LVMH says it will integrate the entire Christian Dior brand in its portfolio. In terms of the two-stage deal, valued at €12.1bn, the Arnault family will offer to buy the 26% of Christian Dior it doesn’t already own for €172/share in cash and 0.192 Hermès International shares for each Christian Dior share. LVMH will acquire Christian Dior Couture from Christian Dior in the second part of the deal.

