CHECKOUT COUNTER: D&G and Smeg in Sicilian tie-up

The UK’s biggest supermarket, Tesco, will sell its 206 optician branches to Vision Express under new plans to further strengthen the business. The retailer opened its first optician branch in Peterborough in 1999. Last year it made £90m in sales. Over the past two years, Tesco has embarked on a turnaround plan to shed noncore units as increased competition and changing shopping habits weigh on sales.

2. D&G and Smeg in Sicilian tie-up