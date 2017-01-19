Zeenat Moorad Associate editor: Financial Mail
CHECKOUT COUNTER: McDonald’s in burger drive for homeless

1. New Burberry CEO from next week

British luxury goods company Burberry says Marco Gobbetti will start work as CEO next week and take on full responsibilities in July. He was named Christopher Bailey’s successor and recruited from French brand Céline.

 

2. Alibaba launches anticounterfeiting alliance

Picture: ISTOCK
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba announced the launch of an "anticounterfeiting alliance" with as many as 20 brands in a move to clamp down on global counterfeit activity. Members include Louis Vuitton, Samsung and Swarovski. Alibaba will provide alliance members with data and technical support in cracking down on fake items, and help them block, screen and remove listings that are counterfeit.

3. McDonald’s in burger drive for Rome’s homeless

McDonald’s, after being condemned for opening an outlet near the Vatican, has started giving away 1,000 double cheeseburgers a week to Rome’s homeless. The fast-food chain’s initiative has been seen by some as a public relations strategy. The neighbourhood around St Peter’s Square has in recent years become a home for the homeless, who often receive patronage from the church.

4. Peta buys stake in LVMH

Picture: ISTOCK
To gain access to shareholder meetings, animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) has bought a single share in French luxury house LVMH. Peta activists have been trying to pressure high-end handbag makers to stop using exotic animal skins for handbags and other goods. Peta also has shares in Prada and Hermès.

