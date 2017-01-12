CHECKOUT COUNTER: Jamie Oliver restaurants face closure

Almost £1bn was wiped from Next’s value last week after shares closed more than 14% down at £40.85. This followed the UK retailer’s surprise update, in which it said profit for the year to December 24 was likely to come in at £792m — £100m below forecasts. This was its worst day’s trading since March, raising fears that high street fashion rivals faced a tough festive trading period. So it’s not just us then.