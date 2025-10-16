BACKSTORY: Jeni-Anne Campbell of JAW Design

Jeni-Anne Campbell, founder of JAW Design and creator of The Good Businesswoman
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Don’t try to be the smartest person in the room. I’d rather be the most prepared. It’s amazing how far honesty, clarity and a solid “I’ll get back to you” can take you. Also — always bring snacks. No good decision has ever been made on an empty stomach.
What was your first job?
In school I would buy old paint at a discount and paint murals for money. I also used to paint artworks that were scanned and reproduced for Wetherlys (which used to be a furniture and homeware business).
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
My first official salary after my studies was R4,000 per month. My mom warned me that it would be the only salary I would be able to just enjoy before I was officially in the adult world of full responsibility — so I listened and spent it all on myself. First and only time!
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
That saying “I don’t know, but I’ll figure it out” is not a weakness, it’s actually a strength. I used to think I had to know everything. Now I know that what matters more is caring enough to learn.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
It would be access. Access to safety, education, internet, funding … kindness. There’s so much raw talent here, but not everyone gets the chance to show it. I’d love to see a South Africa where opportunity isn’t a privilege.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I don’t drink coffee. Never have. Even during the all-nighters, the tight deadlines or the “we need it yesterday” madness. I run on a sunny disposition, the need to be challenged and Jelly Tots.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Jumping on the investment property train without knowing enough. At 22 I bought my first property and by 28 I had four (not sure how the banks approved that). Wrong areas or properties perhaps, but 20 years on there was no return.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
Hands down, it was my team. Every time I’ve believed in someone, backed them and created space for them to grow, the return has been exponential. Was some of it luck? Sure. But mostly it’s been about hiring slowly, listening properly and remembering that when you invest in people, everyone wins.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
The Rabbit Listened by Cori Doerrfeld. It’s technically a children’s book, but I honestly think every adult should read it. It’s about a little boy who experiences loss, and the animals try to “fix” it in their own ways: some say to shout, some say to forget, some say to build something new. But the rabbit just sits and listens. No fixing. No rushing. Just presence. I think about that often, in parenting, in leadership, and especially in moments where someone just needs to be heard, not helped.
What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
That being good doesn’t always mean you’ll be treated fairly. I’ve had moments where sticking to my values cost me clients or opportunities. But those values — they’re non-negotiable. I’ve learnt that you don’t do good for recognition, you do it because it’s who you are. And you sleep better for it.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
“Let’s circle back.” Honestly? We’re all too busy for circles. Just be clear and say what you mean.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
You’ve built a business that people don’t want to leave. You did it without hardening yourself, without playing the ego game. You’ve stayed soft and strong. And your daughter? She calls you a stay-at-home mom, because even while you’re running a business you’re always present when she walks through the door.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I’d make ethical leadership a national key performance indicator. I’d put more women, especially moms, in every decision-making room. Women know how to stretch budgets, keep receipts and remember everyone’s allergies. We’re wired for problem-solving, not power hoarding.
BACKSTORY: Jeni-Anne Campbell of JAW Design
The FM chats to Jeni-Anne Campbell, founder of JAW Design and creator of The Good Businesswoman
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.