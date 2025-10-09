BACKSTORY: Riza Moosa of CMS South Africa

Don’t be a jerk. Integrity matters, as a principal or as an adviser. People want to do business with people they trust, not just smart operators. A good deal is one that everyone feels good about, even after the papers are signed.
What was your first job?
Delivering newspapers was my first real job, earning pocket money. But my first survival job was in London, selling clothes by day and cutting news clippings at night. I learnt a lot about hustle.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
I don’t remember the exact amount, but I remember the survival. That first cheque went straight to rent and groceries. My first real splurge was using my first bonus to send my parents on a trip to the Palace on Wheels in India.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
I wish someone had said: “Act like someone will one day use you as a benchmark.” That changes how you move through the world, with more care, humility and the responsibility of trying to do better.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I enjoy cooking. Cold weather will see me making ramen or rasam, for instance. It is such a satisfying creative outlet.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Buying and renovating a house. It felt like the responsible thing to do, but it turned into a never-ending expense. In hindsight, renting and investing wisely would’ve been smarter.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
Investing in people. The time, energy and money I’ve put into building teams during my professional career have been most rewarding. But I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t a healthy chunk of luck. Right time, right place, right approach.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
Midnight’s Children by Salman Rushdie. It’s not just a book, it’s something you savour. Lyrical, layered and rich, like reading a feast. A reminder that storytelling is an art.
What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
Success doesn’t protect you from uncertainty. No matter how well you plan, life throws curveballs. The trick is learning to live with that discomfort and still move forward.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
You won’t hear me say “reaching out” or “circling back”. I try to avoid jargon altogether — it masks meaning. I’ve started using “mindful” and even that annoys me now.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
That my kids would grow up to say they’d like to work where I work. It means I am part of something worth aspiring to. I’m proud of that.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
Invest in really good management training. Leaders often require ongoing training to have more of an impact.
BACKSTORY: Riza Moosa of CMS South Africa
The FM chats to Riza Moosa, co-founder of CMS South Africa
Riza Moosa, co-founder of CMS South Africa
