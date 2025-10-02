Create value for all parties involved. I think too often parties seek to maximise their own value, even to the detriment of their counterparty, as opposed to seeking to create value for both parties and finding nonlinear and more creative ways to achieve this.
BACKSTORY: Atang Matebesi of Santam Client Solutions
The FM chats to Atang Matebesi, CEO of Santam Client Solutions
Atang Matebesi, CEO of Santam Client Solutions
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Create value for all parties involved. I think too often parties seek to maximise their own value, even to the detriment of their counterparty, as opposed to seeking to create value for both parties and finding nonlinear and more creative ways to achieve this.
What was your first job?
Besides selling odds and ends in high school to make some extra cash, my first job was packing boxes at the local Pick n Pay during school holidays. It was far from glamorous, but I learnt discipline and how to work with people in the “real world” — and the money, for a 16-year-old, was great!
My first job after my undergraduate studies was at Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) as a grad in the graduate development programme. I subsequently worked permanently in the RMB corporate finance team. This was one of the best career opportunities I’ve had and continues to benefit me to this day.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
It was for R25,000 a month. I was excited to finally receive a pay cheque, but reminded myself to be prudent, so I used it for the essentials — rent, food and petrol money.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
They did tell me this, but I didn’t really listen: your career is a marathon, not a sprint. As a young person, you are keen to test your limits and to progress as quickly as possible, but there is much to be gained from being patient, slowing down when you need to and ensuring you maintain a good work effort without burning out.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
If I could magically fix any one thing, it would be wealth and income inequality. This robs people of day-to-day comforts and of realising their full potential and contributing to the advancement of South Africa. As a result, the country as a whole suffers.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I’m an avid runner and recently finished a trail marathon in George. It was a 43km run with a 2,300m elevation gain (the height is the equivalent of going up Table Mountain three times).
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Buying shares in a timber business I knew very little about. Needless to say, I lost the bulk of the money, but luckily I hadn’t bet the house on it.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
I’m a fairly conservative investor, so my best investment thus far has been my long position on China over the past year. I think it was more due to my fundamental view on China as an economic powerhouse and because the markets had overreacted to its property slump, but there may be some luck in the timing of its recovery.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
I recently read Flow by Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, and it’s a great perspective on finding and doing the things that help you achieve “flow”, which is a state where time flies by and you’re completely absorbed in whatever you’re doing — regardless of whether it’s work-related activities or hobbies. My key takeaway is that “flow” is a deeply fulfilling and gratifying thing and the bedrock for happiness in life.
What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
That not everyone is in your corner, and you can’t make everyone happy.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
“We’ve always done it this way.”
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
You don’t know it yet, but you can endure just about anything, and everything will always be fine.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I’d take all the lessons from the Eskom turnaround and apply them across all the other state-owned entities, municipalities and departments of education and health. The soft and hard infrastructure of the country is looking precarious, but the successful turnaround at Eskom shows that it’s possible for the government to excel in its service provision.
