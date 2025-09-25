BACKSTORY: Ashif Black of inDrive

Ashif Black, country representative of inDrive South Africa
Ashif Black, country representative of inDrive South Africa
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Understand why the other person is on the other side of the table. People often focus on what they want from a deal, but real leverage lies in knowing what the other party needs. Then structure something that solves that need better than anyone else can.
What was your first job?
I was a sales rep for a local promoter company contracted to Vodacom, selling cellphone contracts and mobile accessories.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
It was just over R4,500. A significant portion went towards saving for my music equipment — I was passionate about producing music then and wanted to invest in the right tools to offer high-quality sound engineering services in my spare time. It was about building something that aligned with who I was creatively.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Underpromise and overdeliver! Not as a strategy but as a way of showing up in life. When I started out, I thought the loudest person in the room would always win. But I have come to learn that it’s not noise that builds trust, it’s consistency.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
Education!
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
Most people see the professional side of me, but what they don’t know is that I started out as a music producer. I used to spend late nights mixing tracks, driven by rhythm, intention and a deep focus on detail. That process taught me to listen closely, work with precision and create meaning beyond the moment. Even now, creativity guides me to collaborate and show up in every space I enter.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
I bought into the crypto asset XRP just days before the US Securities & Exchange Commission sued Ripple in 2020. It tanked over 60% in a matter of days.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
Investment in my own development with education and by sharpening skills.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
I recently finished Business as War by Kenneth Allard. It gave me a fresh perspective on leadership and competition in the business world. Drawing on his military experience, Allard makes a compelling case that success in business, much like in warfare, relies on discipline, strategic intelligence, adaptability and flawless execution.What stood out to me most was the emphasis on mission clarity and unified leadership.
What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
You have to take action in life; nobody’s coming to save you. Waiting for family, friends or luck? That just delays your growth. The real move is owning your life and creating your own path. It’s hard sometimes, but that’s where your real power starts.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
“Low-hanging fruit”. It’s so overused that it feels like a shortcut to avoid tackling the tough challenges that need to be solved.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
Open every door you possibly can. The doors that close, let them close, just keep walking through the ones that remain open.Train yourself to take nothing personally!
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
My top priority would be tackling unemployment by investing in education and encouraging entrepreneurship. We need to move beyond just being a consumer-driven economy and start focusing on producing goods and services that create sustainable jobs and drive growth.
