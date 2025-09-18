BACKSTORY: Lee Callakoppen of Bonitas

Focus on creating mutual value. The best deals are those where all parties walk away feeling they’ve gained something meaningful — not just in numbers but in long-term sustainable impact and mutual respect. A sustainable deal is built on value creation through aligned purpose.
What was your first job?
My working experience started while I was studying. My first job was as a security associate and change room attendant at the Edgars store in Alberton. My first permanent job after university was as a sales agent at the same outlet.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
If memory serves, my gross salary was R3,200. It was amazing at the time, and helpful in funding my full-time honours studies, which I pursued in the evenings after work.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting?
Professional growth comes from humility and collaboration. I wish someone had told me that leadership isn’t about having all the answers — it’s about asking the right questions, listening with intent, and surrounding yourself with people who challenge your thinking.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
A critical priority for our country is job creation, particularly dealing with youth unemployment. If I had a second item to address, it would be bridging the social and economic divide that persists in our society.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I never intended to pursue a leadership role, as I had ambitions to be a specialist in my field. However, I realised very early in my career that the impact and influence you can have in a leadership capacity play a powerful role in shaping culture and guiding how people behave and perform.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Selling off my “Red Hot Penny Share” portfolio to take a vacation.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
I invested in a small start-up car detailing business that went on to employ about 50 people. It was unplanned; I was just at the right place at the right time.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
Capitec: Stalking Giants by TJ Strydom. I’ve always appreciated that success lies in surrounding yourself with capable individuals— specifically those with diverse expertise and specialist skills. This book reaffirms that principle.
What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
You can’t control everything — you can only choose how you respond. Learning to let go of what’s beyond your control, while staying focused on your purpose and values, has been both humbling and empowering. Resilience isn’t about avoiding failure but about rising with clarity and intention.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
The phrase that always makes me smile (and slightly cringe) is “Have so many balls in the air”. Systems thinking and an appreciation thereof are key in business. Strategy is ever-evolving and not linear. So we should not be overwhelmed and fearful to attend to all the parts that constantly move and require adjustment.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
“One day you’ll lead a national organisation that helps millions of South Africans access better health care — and you’ll do it with purpose and humility.” I think that would surprise and impress the younger me, who was just focused on working hard and making a difference where I could.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I’d prioritise restoring trust in public institutions by delivering visible, community-level change — starting with the delivery of essential services like water, electricity and education. South Africans are resilient, but they need to see accountability and progress to believe in the future again.
BACKSTORY: Lee Callakoppen of Bonitas
The FM chats to Lee Callakoppen, principal officer at Bonitas
Lee Callakoppen, principal officer at Bonitas
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.