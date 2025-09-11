BACKSTORY: Jason Joffa of Lamna Bridging Finance

Jason Joffa, business head: Lamna Bridging Finance
What’s your top tip for doing a deal?
Talk less and listen more. It sounds simple, but it’s not easy. The natural instinct when you’re selling something is to talk it up, oversell it and make big promises. I’ve learnt that real success in dealmaking comes from restraint. You must understand the person across the table. Listen to what they’re saying — not just to their words, but to the subtext, their fears, their pressures, their priorities. That kind of insight comes from paying attention.
What was your first job?
My first proper job was as a trade analyst at SGS, a global inspection and verification company. It wasn’t glamorous and involved lots of spreadsheets, rules and learning on the fly. But I credit that experience with teaching me the discipline of process and detail. You couldn’t fake your way through that job. It was a baptism by fire in professionalism and accountability. It provided me with a foundation that I still rely on today.
What’s one thing you wish someone had told you when you were starting out?
Think before you speak. People will remember your words, long after you’ve forgotten them. In your early years, you’re often trying to prove yourself, so you talk too much, jump to conclusions, offer opinions you haven’t thought through — sometimes just to fill the silence. The older you get, the more you realise how far your reputation travels. One careless sentence can come back to haunt you.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
Government structure — we have an overly complex, bloated national government that’s too far removed from the day-to-day challenges people face. I’d consolidate ministries, reduce the size of the cabinet and devolve more power and more budget to the provincial and municipal levels. Let local governments buy from local suppliers. Let them choose their service providers and manage delivery in a way that reflects their community’s needs. Until we decentralise that decision-making, we’ll keep missing the mark.
What’s the worst investment mistake you've made?
Timeshare. It seemed a good idea at the time — those brochures are very persuasive. You get caught up in the fantasy of annual holidays, locked-in accommodation and “investment value”. What they don’t tell you is that you’re stuck with a fixed week, year after year, and getting out of the contract is like trying to cancel a gym membership in the 1990s — nearly impossible. The resale market is a graveyard.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made — and how much of it was luck?
The best investment I ever made was in myself. A few years ago, I left the corporate world without a job lined up. I didn’t have a Plan B, just a deep need to reset. That time away gave me something money can’t buy: perspective. I read, I reflected, I reconnected with my family. I started to think about what kind of work I wanted to do, not just what I could do. It was risky, sure. But that space gave me the clarity and conviction to build something more meaningful. Sometimes the boldest investments aren’t financial, they’re personal.
What’s something interesting about you that most people don’t know?
Every person has a story worth hearing, and this has become central to how I approach my work. If you treat people like numbers, you miss everything that makes them human. You miss the nuance, the motivation, the why. I’ve had deals come through not because of pricing or terms, but because I treated someone with empathy when they needed it. That’s what turns a transaction into a relationship and a relationship into long-term trust. It’s a lesson I keep relearning.
What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
That not every deal is meant to be done, and some of the worst ones will teach you the most. When you’re younger, you think success is a straight line. Do the work, get the win, repeat. But real growth comes through failure. I’ve had deals fall apart after months of effort. I’ve misread people, misjudged timing and made decisions that looked smart in the moment but unravelled later. Sometimes you win, and sometimes you get a masterclass disguised as a mistake. That’s the price of experience.
