BACKSTORY: Alex de Bruyn of Let’sCreate

Whether it’s a big enterprise client, a start-up founder, a small customer or a major investment, everyone’s really just looking for one thing: someone they can depend on. Trust beats flash. Because if they know they can rely on you, everything else you bring to the table becomes infinitely more valuable.
Alex Bruyn, CEO of Let’sCreate
What was your first job?
My real “career” started around age seven or eight, when I was on holiday with my family in Sodwana during the Olympics. I made tiny country flags, stuck them onto toothpicks and walked around selling them at the resort for R1 each.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
Technically, my first “pay cheque” was from selling the Olympic toothpick flags. I used the money to buy a pineapple ice cream from the market. They’d flip a pineapple upside down, peel it with the leaves still on, and slice the leaves into a cone. It was epic. Worth every cent.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
That it’s not about being right, it’s about being successful. And success isn’t something you stumble into by knowing all the answers. It’s a craft. You have to learn how to become successful, how to fail without quitting, how to deal with people, how to manage pressure and how to keep showing up when nothing’s working.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
I’d fix economic access for tech builders. South Africa is full of brilliant, resourceful people with ideas, but most of them never get the chance to build. Whether it’s a lack of capital or a matter of infrastructure or networks, or just belief, there’s a huge gap between talent and opportunity. If we could give just 1% of the population the tools, mentorship and support to turn ideas into income, to build real businesses that solve real problems, we’d change the country from the inside out.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I’m the second-youngest of seven kids and the only boy among six sisters. Being raised in a house full of strong women gave me a masterclass in emotional intelligence without it ever being called that.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
I got into a manufacturing business that made gears for the mining sector. I knew nothing about the industry and had zero experience, but I thought I was invincible. Classic early entrepreneur energy. I figured I’d learn as I went … I didn’t.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
Our Let’sTrade product. It now supports thousands of stores globally and processes millions of transactions every month. That one platform has created more compounding value than anything else I’ve ever built.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
The one that always stands out isNever Split the Difference by Chris Voss. It’s not just a book about negotiation. It’s a book about people. About understanding tone, intent, pressure and emotion, especially when the stakes are high.
What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
That even when you’re doing everything right, working hard, keeping your word and trusting God, things can still fall apart. I learnt that the hard way. I’ve lost businesses, money, relationships and pride. And for a long time, I thought doing the “right” things guaranteed a straight path. But life doesn’t work like that. The hardest lesson? God’s timing is not your timing, and success isn’t owed, it’s built over time, through fire.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
Every single abbreviation related to software-as-a-service: CAC, LTV, ARR, MRR, NRR, ACV, TAM, SAM, SOM. It drives me nuts, not because they aren’t useful, but because they often get used as a way to gatekeep. It makes the industry feel way more complicated than it is. We need less jargon and more clarity.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
I’m not sure if it would’ve impressed the younger version of me, but it should: I’d tell him that we managed to build real businesses, have real impact and still come home to a wife who wants to spend time with us. That we’re present with our kids and that we go to sleep at night with peace of mind, knowing we’ve led with integrity.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I’d start making it a lot easier, and more rewarding, for tech businesses to set up and grow in South Africa.
BACKSTORY: Alex de Bruyn of Let’sCreate
The FM chats to Let’sCreate CEO Alex de Bruyn
Alex de Bruyn, CEO of Let’sCreate
