BACKSTORY: Kimberley Taylor of Loop

It depends on the type of deal. I think if you’re going to ask someone for money, and it’s an investment deal, it’s crucial to have already secured a customer or generated interest. This demonstrates two key things: product-market fit and sales ability. Those are essential qualities for a business founder.
What was your first job?
Right out of university I was a nursery school teacher for a month. I then went on to work as a junior engineering consultant for a few months before getting an investor for my company, Loop. But even in school, I had a variety of jobs, including painting, crafting and selling easels and working on ad commercials. I also sold products at university and handled promotions.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
I recall earning R12,000 after landing an Appletiser commercial. I spent some of it furnishing my apartment. I also bought blankets, which I donated to the homeless as it was winter.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
That action, not perfection, is what turns an idea into a business. Confidence comes later; courage comes first.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
I would address crime. It breaks my heart on every level that people, regardless of socioeconomic status, live in fear of losing their belongings, or worse, being harmed. It’s an anxiety I’d love to see eradicated.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I’m pretty normal, but maybe the one thing that stands out is my passion for off-road motorbikes.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
I’ve invested time in building features prematurely that didn’t address core client needs. More tech doesn’t always translate into better outcomes.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
Spending time on the ground with clients and drivers was pivotal — it helped me realise that Loop’s earliest customers didn’t have a driver problem but a planning problem. However, the best investment I’ve made, financially and otherwise, has been in self-development.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
I haven’t had the chance to read much lately. But podcast-wise, I’m loving Diary of a CEO, especially the body language expert episodes.
What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
That taking ownership — “making yourself the villain” — helps you navigate challenges and find the lesson, rather than getting stuck in blame. I’ve wasted too much time casting others as the bad guys, and it only kept me back.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
I’m not sure, but I prefer clear, meaningful communication that gets the point across.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
That the algorithm I wrote as a student would one day become a product used by companies across five countries, powering more than 4-million deliveries a month.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
That’s a tough job, and I think this question is overwhelming because it’s not just one thing — it’s a series of actions that would make a difference. I’d likely start by focusing on people’s basic needs: shelter, food and safety, and then tackle it one tiny step at a time.
BACKSTORY: Kimberley Taylor of Loop
The FM chats to Loop CEO Kimberley Taylor
Kimberley Taylor – CEO of Loop
