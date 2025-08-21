BACKSTORY: Meghna Ravjee of Ashburton Investments

Speak less, ask questions and understand what the other side truly wants. Use that insight as your leverage to craft a win-win deal that’s hard to refuse.
What was your first job?
When I was a student, I worked at a polling station during the elections. I remember having training for two days before the election and then showing up bright and early to get the boxes folded and ballot papers stamped and ready. It was a long two days and I was glad to be handed an envelope with my well-earned money.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
My first pay cheque was R2,219.44 from PwC; I still have a copy of it. I can’t remember how I spent it. I was just excited and could not believe that I got paid for attending the board course and training at the office before officially starting my articles.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Don’t take yourself too seriously, venture into the unknown, try different things and see what sticks.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
Access to quality education for every child; knowledge is power.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I am a unique blend of calm and thrill. I love the peaceful art of gardening and baking, but I am as passionate about chasing adrenaline rushes on rollercoasters.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Not buying more bitcoin when I had a chance. Hindsight is 20/20, and that one still stings!
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
Dedicating time and energy to the relationships around me. Building strong connections has enriched my life personally and professionally in ways that no financial investment ever could.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
My Life in Full by Indra Nooyi. She gives an unfiltered account of her rise from middle-class India to CEO and chair of PepsiCo, and is candid about her challenges, especially balancing work, motherhood and cultural expectations.
What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
I’ve learnt that no matter how hard you try, life throws you curveballs and some things are simply out of your hands. The key is to stop trying to control the uncontrollable but to learn to adapt, accept and respond with resilience and grace.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
What irks me is all the acronyms used in corporates and when you join an organisation and have no clue what is being said or discussed.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
One day, you’ll sit at the table, not just understanding the numbers but using them to shape the direction of a business. You’ll navigate crises with confidence and help drive not just financial results but purpose.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I would create an education scheme to modernise the school curriculum to include more coding, finance, climate knowledge and real-world skills. I would then make this available to every child. Education is where the future starts.
BACKSTORY: Meghna Ravjee of Ashburton Investments
The FM chats to Meghna Ravjee, CFO of Ashburton Investments
Meghna Ravjee, CFO of Ashburton Investments
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.