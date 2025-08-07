BACKSTORY: Marlinda de Klerk of Pay@

My top tip is to “follow the energy” to find the genuine win-win, and to give more than you receive. When this principle is applied, both sides feel they’re gaining significantly and building a strong foundation for long-term relationships and future opportunities.
What was your first job?
My first formal role was as a graduate trainee management accountant on the Unilever graduate programme. But my earliest experience of taking ownership came when I was in high school: I managed weekly supplies for my father on a sheep farm in the Karoo, where our family spent most of our holidays. It wasn’t about salary; it was about having responsibility and contributing meaningfully to the farm’s success.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
It was certainly modest, as is often the case with first jobs. True to my pragmatic nature, my priorities were clear: ensuring I covered my rent and fuel costs first.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
I wish someone had told me not to strive for perfection or have every step figured out. Significant growth comes from navigating challenges and uncertainty. Finding the right cultural fit and working through difficulties with resilience proved more impactful than sticking to a rigid path. It’s about working hard and trusting the process, and about your own adaptability.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
I would greatly expand financial literacy programmes for young people, with a particular focus on women. Equipping individuals with financial knowledge is fundamental to personal empowerment, self-care and breaking cycles of poverty through grassroots education. It’s an investment in sustainable socioeconomic development.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I have a musical side and played cello in Stellenbosch University’s symphony orchestra during my high school and university years. I also love travel and photography; I enjoy transforming memories into “family storyboard journeys”. It’s a creative outlet that connects me with different cultures and perspectives.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Not starting to invest actively and consistently earlier in my 20s.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
My most valuable investments have been in my education and continuous personal development, coupled with hard work. The saying goes: “The more you practise, the luckier you get.” That is absolutely true, and very little of it was purely luck; it was primarily diligence meeting opportunity.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
Whitey: The Rise and Rule of the Shoprite Kingby Niel Joubert. It’s a masterclass in strategic thinking, understanding the local market and running a business effectively — all highly relevant for any business leader today.
What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
Life is a journey, not a destination. There are multiple paths to achieving goals, and no single route is inherently “more right”. If I’d known this at a younger age, I would have been far less self-critical and more accepting of my evolving journey.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
Any jargon used intentionally to confuse or impress others irks me. Effective communication demands clarity and simplicity. It is far more challenging, and a greater mark of true understanding, to simplify complex concepts than to merely demonstrate complexity.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
You’re not confined to a box; you can evolve and achieve anything you set your mind to. It’s good to be resolute, because what you want matters, and it takes determination and resilience to get there. The success you’ll achieve will be far broader and more multifaceted than you can imagine.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
My immediate focus would be the integration of younger, capable, forward-looking individuals into key leadership positions. Our nonlinear, unpredictable global landscape needs leaders who are agile, innovative and better suited to navigating complexities and leveraging opportunities. Empowering the next generation will add fresh perspectives and energy to our national journey.
BACKSTORY: Marlinda de Klerk of Pay@
The FM chats to Marlinda de Klerk, CFO and director at Pay@
Marlinda de Klerk, CFO and director at Pay@
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
My top tip is to “follow the energy” to find the genuine win-win, and to give more than you receive. When this principle is applied, both sides feel they’re gaining significantly and building a strong foundation for long-term relationships and future opportunities.
What was your first job?
My first formal role was as a graduate trainee management accountant on the Unilever graduate programme. But my earliest experience of taking ownership came when I was in high school: I managed weekly supplies for my father on a sheep farm in the Karoo, where our family spent most of our holidays. It wasn’t about salary; it was about having responsibility and contributing meaningfully to the farm’s success.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
It was certainly modest, as is often the case with first jobs. True to my pragmatic nature, my priorities were clear: ensuring I covered my rent and fuel costs first.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
I wish someone had told me not to strive for perfection or have every step figured out. Significant growth comes from navigating challenges and uncertainty. Finding the right cultural fit and working through difficulties with resilience proved more impactful than sticking to a rigid path. It’s about working hard and trusting the process, and about your own adaptability.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
I would greatly expand financial literacy programmes for young people, with a particular focus on women. Equipping individuals with financial knowledge is fundamental to personal empowerment, self-care and breaking cycles of poverty through grassroots education. It’s an investment in sustainable socioeconomic development.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I have a musical side and played cello in Stellenbosch University’s symphony orchestra during my high school and university years. I also love travel and photography; I enjoy transforming memories into “family storyboard journeys”. It’s a creative outlet that connects me with different cultures and perspectives.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Not starting to invest actively and consistently earlier in my 20s.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
My most valuable investments have been in my education and continuous personal development, coupled with hard work. The saying goes: “The more you practise, the luckier you get.” That is absolutely true, and very little of it was purely luck; it was primarily diligence meeting opportunity.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
Whitey: The Rise and Rule of the Shoprite King by Niel Joubert. It’s a masterclass in strategic thinking, understanding the local market and running a business effectively — all highly relevant for any business leader today.
What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
Life is a journey, not a destination. There are multiple paths to achieving goals, and no single route is inherently “more right”. If I’d known this at a younger age, I would have been far less self-critical and more accepting of my evolving journey.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
Any jargon used intentionally to confuse or impress others irks me. Effective communication demands clarity and simplicity. It is far more challenging, and a greater mark of true understanding, to simplify complex concepts than to merely demonstrate complexity.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
You’re not confined to a box; you can evolve and achieve anything you set your mind to. It’s good to be resolute, because what you want matters, and it takes determination and resilience to get there. The success you’ll achieve will be far broader and more multifaceted than you can imagine.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
My immediate focus would be the integration of younger, capable, forward-looking individuals into key leadership positions. Our nonlinear, unpredictable global landscape needs leaders who are agile, innovative and better suited to navigating complexities and leveraging opportunities. Empowering the next generation will add fresh perspectives and energy to our national journey.
BACKSTORY: Adriaan Grové of Entegral and MyProperty
BACKSTORY: Murray Crow of Kwikot
Funeka Montjane of Standard Bank
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.