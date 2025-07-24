BACKSTORY: Adriaan Grové of Entegral and MyProperty

Adriaan Grové, founder and CEO of Entegral and MyProperty
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Adriaan Grové, founder and CEO of Entegral and MyProperty
In building real estate platforms, I’ve learnt to avoid overselling just to close a deal. Saying things such as “We can build that quickly” might win short-term approval but often leads to stress, scope creep and what I call emotional debt. Be honest about what’s realistic; learn to say no. The best clients will respect you more for it, so focus on where your product excels.
What was your first job?
Technically, my dad was my first employer — he instilled my love for programming by buying one of the first computers on the market (where code you wrote was saved on a tape drive). I ended up developing an actual working app in school for his real estate business and felt super proud. He was also instrumental in keeping me busy on weekends, including helping him and my mom with cleaning and repair work on homes they flipped.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
The first “real” job after I completed my national service and studies was at a software company. It was about R5,000 a month and I saved most of it towards buying a little town house.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Rest is not a reward, it is fuel.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
The education system. We need to ignite curiosity in learners (especially in maths and science) but that starts with inspiring teachers. If we can attract and support passionate role models in our classrooms, everything else begins to shift.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I love to write, even though most of my posts remain in draft. Writing helps me clear my head and I’ve found that stepping away often leads to subconscious problem-solving.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
A new car. You grow wiser as you grow older and start to invest in the things that bring real wealth such as your health. I guess that’s why I have a garage full of bicycles now!
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
Moving to Knysna. It was a lifestyle decision, not a financial one and it gave me back time, mental clarity and space to think. I’d say it was 90% intentional, 10% luck, and 100% worth it.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
The Psychology of Money: Timeless lessons on wealth, greed, and happiness by Morgan Housel. It shifted how I think about risk, value and what “enough” really means. I don’t read as much as I’d like but I listen to podcasts while outdoors. REWORK from 37signals is a favourite for its no-nonsense take on building calm, sustainable businesses — much like I’m trying to do with Entegral.
What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
Life is short, make time for the people you love and don’t waste energy holding grudges. And when it comes to setbacks, it’s OK to finish last or fail as long as you keep showing up.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
“I hope this email finds you well.” It’s the go-to opener when you know something awkward is coming next. Just say what you need to say, I promise I’ll survive.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
You moved to Knysna, built a remote company with an incredible team and traded traffic for trails. Turns out, you really did make work fit around life after 20 years, not the other way around.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I’d cut the red tape choking small businesses and offer real tax incentives for entrepreneurs. Then I’d get out of the way. We don’t need more bureaucracy, we need builders, doers and teachers empowered to move the country forward.
BACKSTORY: Adriaan Grové of Entegral and MyProperty
The FM chats to Adriaan Grové, founder and CEO of Entegral and MyProperty
Adriaan Grové, founder and CEO of Entegral and MyProperty
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
In building real estate platforms, I’ve learnt to avoid overselling just to close a deal. Saying things such as “We can build that quickly” might win short-term approval but often leads to stress, scope creep and what I call emotional debt. Be honest about what’s realistic; learn to say no. The best clients will respect you more for it, so focus on where your product excels.
What was your first job?
Technically, my dad was my first employer — he instilled my love for programming by buying one of the first computers on the market (where code you wrote was saved on a tape drive). I ended up developing an actual working app in school for his real estate business and felt super proud. He was also instrumental in keeping me busy on weekends, including helping him and my mom with cleaning and repair work on homes they flipped.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
The first “real” job after I completed my national service and studies was at a software company. It was about R5,000 a month and I saved most of it towards buying a little town house.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Rest is not a reward, it is fuel.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
The education system. We need to ignite curiosity in learners (especially in maths and science) but that starts with inspiring teachers. If we can attract and support passionate role models in our classrooms, everything else begins to shift.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I love to write, even though most of my posts remain in draft. Writing helps me clear my head and I’ve found that stepping away often leads to subconscious problem-solving.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
A new car. You grow wiser as you grow older and start to invest in the things that bring real wealth such as your health. I guess that’s why I have a garage full of bicycles now!
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
Moving to Knysna. It was a lifestyle decision, not a financial one and it gave me back time, mental clarity and space to think. I’d say it was 90% intentional, 10% luck, and 100% worth it.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
The Psychology of Money: Timeless lessons on wealth, greed, and happiness by Morgan Housel. It shifted how I think about risk, value and what “enough” really means. I don’t read as much as I’d like but I listen to podcasts while outdoors. REWORK from 37signals is a favourite for its no-nonsense take on building calm, sustainable businesses — much like I’m trying to do with Entegral.
What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
Life is short, make time for the people you love and don’t waste energy holding grudges. And when it comes to setbacks, it’s OK to finish last or fail as long as you keep showing up.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
“I hope this email finds you well.” It’s the go-to opener when you know something awkward is coming next. Just say what you need to say, I promise I’ll survive.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
You moved to Knysna, built a remote company with an incredible team and traded traffic for trails. Turns out, you really did make work fit around life after 20 years, not the other way around.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I’d cut the red tape choking small businesses and offer real tax incentives for entrepreneurs. Then I’d get out of the way. We don’t need more bureaucracy, we need builders, doers and teachers empowered to move the country forward.
ALSO READ:
BACKSTORY: Petrie Kleynscheldt of Canon South Africa
BACKSTORY: Murray Crow of Kwikot
BACKSTORY: Stephen Barnes of Standard Bank CIB
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.