BACKSTORY: Petrie Kleynscheldt of Canon South Africa

It’s important for me to believe in the product I am selling before I can work on a deal. The rest will then fall into place. When you understand the value of the product or service for the customer and take the time to listen closely to that person’s needs, you can bring the relevant skills and people to the decision-making table to deliver a solution.
What was your first job?
It was in the banking department at Sanlam. I was quite naive; I believed that having a university degree would catapult me straight into management. Fortunately, I quickly learnt that doing the “hard schooling yards” was still necessary.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
My first pay cheque was R6,000 before tax and deductions. I still had to pay off my student loan, which did not leave me with much disposable income. The little I had left had to go towards paying rent for my room in my parents’ house.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Becoming a leader isn’t about entitlement, complaining about the lack of opportunities or relying solely on your education. It starts with being excellent at what you do, and doing it with the right attitude. When you commit to this, the next level of leadership will take notice.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
I would invest significantly in education and upskilling our youth to ensure they have the in-demand skills that would make them irresistible to employers.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I consider myself quite an adventurous person. Some of my greatest recent personal achievements include walking 350km of the Camino Francés in Spain over 14 days in 2023, completing the Sani2c mountain bike race in 2024, and riding the 161km Race to the Sun in 2025. This spirit for adventure was what took me overseas in the late 1990s. I later returned to South Africa with a (South African) wife, two kids and a container full of “stuff”, making it a very successful return on investment in my books.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
I should really steer clear from investing in property. I have a habit of buying at the peak of the market and spending hard-earned money on renovations, only to find the market has tanked when it’s time to sell.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
I believe the best investment was not a financial one. Upon returning to South Africa in 2013, I took time out from my career to help set up my family here. The girls were three and five years old. I became a “house husband” for a season, spending time with the children and allowing my wife to settle into her new role. Yes, it was difficult surviving on one salary, but it was invaluable in terms of family cohesion.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
I am reading three books at the moment. The first is Acting Up: 14 Acts of Leadership from Acts 14 by Pastor Lereko Tsoloane. This provides me with biblical insight into leadership. The second is Capitec: Stalking Giants by TJ Strydom. Finally, I am reading Leo by Deon Meyer. This is the adventure story I turn to when I need a break from reality.
What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
You cannot help someone who’s not willing to help themselves.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
“Put a pin in it”.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
You are about to embark on a huge adventure. You will travel and see the world with your wife and core family, and you will meet many interesting people and make lifelong friends from many countries. You will value relationships more than your career and will be happily married for over 20 years. Finally, you will be fitter at age 50 than you are now.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I would prioritise partnering with the private sector to invest in large-scale infrastructure projects. These would not only stimulate economic growth and create jobs but ensure long-term value by maintaining the infrastructure for future generations to benefit from.
BACKSTORY: Petrie Kleynscheldt of Canon South Africa
The FM chats to Petrie Kleynscheldt, FD at Canon South Africa
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.