BACKSTORY: Stephen Barnes of Standard Bank CIB

Stephen Barnes, head: Standard Bank CIB South Africa
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Always ensure the deal truly serves your client’s interests. Don’t let short-term wins cloud your judgment — focus on building long-term, sustainable value that lasts beyond the transaction.
What was your first job?
I served my accounting articles at KPMG, but my first real role in the financial markets was at Deutsche Bank in London. I worked in its global markets division, supporting credit derivative trading.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
R2,800 per month as an articled clerk — I used it as a partial down payment on a car.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Don’t shy away from calculated risks; timing matters. Be willing to pivot when the opportunity is right and never stop looking for chances to learn and grow.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
Education — specifically, access to high-quality education for more South Africans. It’s the most powerful tool we have to break the cycle of poverty, reduce inequality and create lasting opportunity. Without it, we can’t begin to address the broader challenges holding our country back.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I surf. Not nearly often enough — living in Joburg doesn’t help — but when I do, I love everything about it: the ocean, the air, the adrenaline, the exercise, the movement.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
I have made a few bad investments, most of them as a consequence of not doing enough due diligence or critical thinking and getting drawn into the hype.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
Investing time and energy in my family and close friends. That wasn’t luck — it was intentional. And it’s paid the richest dividends throughout my life.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
Die With Zero by Bill Perkins. I didn’t agree with everything in the book, but it pushed me to rethink some of my more conservative ideas about money, legacy and what it really means to live fully and be present. It sparked a lot of internal debate, which is the hallmark of a good book.
What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
Life isn’t always fair, and it doesn’t always go according to plan. But you adapt, you keep moving and you find a way forward.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
Banking jargon in general is irksome — we use so much of it and a lot of the time it can unnecessarily complicate simple concepts and messages.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
You’ll have an incredible family one day, a family who will love you unconditionally and support you through good times and bad.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I’d prioritise cutting unnecessary red tape and bureaucracy that hold back the private sector (including SMEs) from investing and expanding. Enabling business growth is key to reducing unemployment, stimulating the economy and narrowing the inequality gap. Without a thriving private sector, we simply can’t create the jobs or economic momentum the country so urgently needs.
