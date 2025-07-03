BACKSTORY: Murray Crow of Kwikot

Every deal should leave both sides stronger. That’s why I always aim for mutually beneficial outcomes. While winning is important, it is also about building something sustainable together.
Murray Crow
MD: Kwikot
What was your first job?
I started out as a sales rep at Cadbury’s. It taught me how to connect with people and how to sell something sweet, in more ways than one.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
I earned R160 a month during national service at 18. I saved it and eventually used it towards my honeymoon. It’s a small number, but it marked the start of understanding the value in money and in moments.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
That trust should be earned. It’s a lesson I learnt the hard way, but once you internalise it, it changes how you lead and who you rely on.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
Infrastructure. Our water, electricity and transport systems are the arteries of the economy, and we need to get them flowing again.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I’m an ambivert. I enjoy the boardroom and the braai, just not at the same time!
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
At 22, I put money into a paintball business with someone I trusted too much. It didn’t work out, but it taught me a lot about discernment and due diligence.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
Two bold moves: Naspers shares and bitcoin — both against advice. There was instinct, there was research … and yes, there was luck. But fortune favours the informed.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
I don’t read full books right now — I prefer short, sharp insights through articles, YouTube and podcasts. It helps me stay current and adaptable in a fast-changing world.
What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
Losing a child. There are no words for that kind of grief.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
“Let’s circle back” or “We must get together”. If you mean it, do it. If you don’t, spare the spin.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
That not being a great student doesn’t define your future. Setting goals from a young age and seizing opportunities — that’s what drives achievement.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change or do tomorrow?
Stop blaming the past. It’s time to unite and unlock South Africa’s incredible potential. The future requires our undivided focus.
