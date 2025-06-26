BACKSTORY: Bernalene Adams of Clover

Preparation is power. The more informed and prepared you are, the more confident and capable you become. Doing your homework is not just about knowledge, it’s about setting yourself up for success.
Bernalene Adams: Head of HR at Clover
What was your first job?
I worked in a bank during school holidays, doing filing work. It taught me the value of starting small, staying humble and embracing every opportunity as a stepping stone towards greater things.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
It was about R5,500. My parents charged me rent to teach me responsibility and the realities of life, which I’m so grateful for today. I bought my own toiletries and treated myself to a few clothing items. That small moment of independence felt like a giant leap towards adulthood.
What’s the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Start saving from your first pay cheque. Even the smallest amount saved consistently can grow into something powerful. Financial freedom begins with a single smart decision.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
The education system. I believe that access to good-quality education is the key to opening the doors of success.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I enjoy tapping into my creative side through activities like sewing; it’s my way of recharging and simply letting my imagination flow freely. It’s one of my favourite sources of relaxation and inspiration.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Not starting soon enough. If I could go back, I’d guide my younger self to invest early and wisely. Time is the most powerful tool in growing wealth.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
Investing in myself and my career. There was a time in my life when I used to drive 86km one way to work; I would just remind myself: “Short-term pain for long-term gain.” That discipline and sacrifice laid the foundation for my growth. This was a direct investment in my career.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
I came across an interesting read called Leadership Interrupted: The Pause that Changed Everything by Mark Holtshousen. The book highlights the unspoken realities leaders grapple with but rarely share. It also provides guidelines on how leaders can change the way they lead, do business and relate to others. It challenged me to lead with more purpose, empathy and self-awareness.
What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
Success is spelt W-O-R-K. There are no shortcuts. It takes hard work and consistency to succeed in achieving your goals.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
“Treat others the way you would like to be treated.” I once heard someone say: “Who says people want to be treated the way you are treated?” I prefer to treat people the way they would like to be treated.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
It’s OK to make mistakes — just make sure you grow from them. And above all, just be yourself. There’s power in authenticity.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I would place more emphasis on the “proudly South African” spirit and mandate. We have such a rich heritage in our locally produced goods, as well as great proudly South African companies, and it’s time to showcase them more for the benefit of our economy. This will go a long way towards stimulating the South African economy and creating local jobs to reduce unemployment.
BACKSTORY: Bernalene Adams of Clover
The FM chats to Bernalene Adams, head of HR at Clover
Bernalene Adams — Head of HR at Clover
