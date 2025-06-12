BACKSTORY: Herman Vermaak of Stadio

Herman Vermaak, head of Stadio’s school of engineering & architecture
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Know the other party’s way or need before you pitch what you have.
Herman Vermaak
Head of Stadio’s School of Engineering & Architecture
What was your first job?
Apprentice electronic mechanician at Goodyear Tyre Co in its factory in Kariega.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
Back then we got paid weekly, and it was about R450 for the week. I bought tyres for the “student” car I was still driving then.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Have a career plan but always be ready to take an opportunity when it’s knocking at your door. Be equipped and skilled to be the best one for the opportunity.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
The high unemployment rate. It is complex, but if financial and economic decisions are geared towards creating a corruption-free environment in which jobs are created, the country will prosper.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I am ambidextrous.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Listening to a financial adviser without doing my own research.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
Investing in real estate. Being able to purchase at the right time was not luck but financial planning.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey. It was insightful for improving personal effectiveness, leadership and team performance. These habits provide a framework for building character and creating a culture for achieving positive results, both individually and as a team.
What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
You can get advice from someone but it should be only one of the things to take into consideration when making your own decision.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
“We need to get back to the drawing board”. It does not identify the problem or provide any idea of what needs to be considered for improvements or what is important to look at on the “drawing board”.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
I have turned my curiosity into a career and now people come to me for answers. I worked hard, took risks and ended up building something that I did not think would be possible for me to get engaged in.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
Be decisive about corruption. Leaders and role models with integrity are needed for a better future for our country.
