Mike Ratcliffe of Vilafonté

Mike Ratcliffe, co-founder and owner of Vilafonté, and founder and chair of Wine Business Advisors
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Only do deals in places you enjoy visiting. If things go well, you’ll find yourself returning often, and the travel can become tedious unless you truly like the place. It’s a practical test — if you dread the trip, it’s probably not worth the long-term involvement. Equally important is doing business with people you genuinely like and respect.
What was your first job?
I qualified as an offshore RYA Yachtmaster in 1994, and my first official job was working as a skipper on a 129ft sailing yacht based in Majorca, Spain. But if I’m honest, my very first work experience began even earlier. My mother was the first woman to make wine in South Africa, and when she was winemaker at Warwick, I spent a lot of time with her — pruning vines, shovelling grapes, scrubbing tanks.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
As a skipper, I was paid surprisingly well for someone in their early 20s. And since all our essentials were taken care of on board, I was able to save the bulk of my salary. For years, I put that money aside without knowing exactly what I was saving for. Eventually, it became the seed capital for Vilafonté.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
I wish someone had explained the magic of compound interest to me earlier. If you grasp the power of long-term growth, of small consistent gains, of investing early, then you’re way ahead of most people. Understanding compounding isn’t just about money — it applies to knowledge, reputation, health and relationships.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
Voter complacency. We have an extraordinary country — resilient, creative, rich in potential — but so many people have lost faith in the political process. I understand why: broken promises, corruption, stagnation. But disengagement only deepens the problem. I’d love to see a culture of active citizenship return — one where people understand that real change starts at the ballot box, and that democracy only works when it’s participated in.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I ride a 1,000hp vintage Triumph motorcycle to work in the mornings. It’s loud and impractical and it makes no sense, but it makes me feel alive. There’s something about the rawness, the engineering, the sound — it’s a physical reminder to never take yourself too seriously.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
I sold half of my Microsoft shares about a decade ago. I thought I was being clever and locking in profits; turns out I was just being short-sighted. The lesson? Sometimes the best move is to do nothing — and let great companies do their thing over time.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
Co-founding Vilafonté with Phil Freese and Zelma Long was a leap of faith. We started with a shared dream, a ton of risk and more than a few sleepless nights. There were many moments we weren’t sure we’d make it. The success came from hard work, deep collaboration and, yes, a healthy dose of luck. But as the saying goes, fortune favours the prepared.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
The Coming Wave by Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of DeepMind and current CEO of Microsoft AI. It’s a sobering, fascinating look at the future of AI — the opportunities, the threats and the ethical dilemmas we’ll face. It’s the kind of book that lingers long after you’ve finished it and makes you re-evaluate everything from politics to parenting.
What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
Keep your will updated — always. Life is unpredictable, and the best gift you can give your loved ones is clarity in moments of chaos.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
“Harvested at optimum ripeness”. It’s one of those meaningless wine clichés that sounds profound but says absolutely nothing. It’s like saying: “We made this wine with grapes.”
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
One day, you’re going to marry a brilliant British woman and have two incredible daughters. You’ll travel the world, build things you’re proud of and create a life that’s richer than you ever imagined. So don’t screw it up.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I would act like a strong, decisive leader. South Africans are looking for direction. Consensus-building has its place, but there comes a time when a leader must take a stand, make the hard calls and inspire belief through action.
Mike Ratcliffe of Vilafonté
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.