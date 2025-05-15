BACKSTORY: Robert Koen of Amazon

Make sure it works for both sides. The best deals come from thorough preparation — know what you want, what the other party might want, and how the conversation could play out. For high-stakes negotiations, role-playing in advance can make a big difference.
Robert Koen
What was your first job?
My first job was delivering newspapers on my bicycle. I still remember those early Sunday mornings — the Sunday Times was so heavy, I had to use a wheelbarrow just to collect the bundle because my bike couldn’t handle the load. It taught me responsibility, perseverance and the value of hard work — even before sunrise.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
I earned a few cents per newspaper for my deliveries, and even at that stage I was a saver. By the age of 12 I’d already put a very small amount into a unit trust. Many years later that early investment contributed towards the deposit for our first townhouse.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
I wish someone had stressed just how powerful a learning mindset is. After years of mentoring and hiring many people, I’ve seen this time and again: the ones who thrive are those who stay open to feedback and are constantly looking to improve. It’s not about knowing everything — it’s about being teachable. In the long run, it’s curiosity that sets the most successful people apart.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
I’d simplify the regulatory environment for small businesses. The system is far too complex and often discourages new entrepreneurs before they even get started. And yet small businesses hold the key to so many of South Africa’s challenges — especially when it comes to job creation. If we want to unlock growth and opportunity, we need to make it easier for people to start and run their own ventures.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I’m a passionate photographer — it’s something I’ve loved since I was about 10. In another life I might have become a photojournalist. There’s something powerful about capturing a moment in time, especially when an image can stir an emotional response in the viewer. For me, the best photographs aren’t just technically good — they make you feel something.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Falling into the trap of short-term thinking and mistaking lifestyle expenses for real investments. For example, buying a fancy car felt like an “investment” in quality of life, but it was really just a recurring cost that set back my ability to build equity.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
My education. It opened doors, shaped how I think and gave me the tools to adapt and grow throughout my career. Unlike financial investments, the returns on education compound in unexpected ways — through opportunities, relationships and resilience.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
Rise by Patty Azzarello stood out as both practical and refreshingly candid. What resonated most was her focus on managing energy, not just time. As leaders, we often face a flood of competing demands, and her concept of “ruthless prioritisation” reframed how I think about work. It’s not about doing more but about focusing on what truly moves the needle.
What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
You can’t control everything, and trying to do so is exhausting and counterproductive. Whether in business or life, outcomes are often shaped by timing, luck and other people’s choices. Learning to focus on what I can control — my attitude, my effort, my response — has brought far more peace and clarity than any illusion of control ever did.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
There are so many! Needlessly complex language to sound smart is one. Why say “utilise” when “use” does the job? Dressing up simple ideas in fancy words doesn’t make communication better, just harder to understand.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
I’m leading the Amazon business in South Africa.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I’d focus on making the government work more effectively for businesses, particularly entrepreneurs. That means simplifying the regulatory environment and cutting red tape, to make it easier to start businesses and create real momentum for growth.
BACKSTORY: Robert Koen of Amazon
The FM chats to Robert Koen, Amazon MD for Sub-Saharan Africa
Robert Koen, Amazon MD for Sub-Saharan Africa
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.