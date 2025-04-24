BACKSTORY: Kim Howard of Ashburton Investments

Kim Howard, chief people officer: Ashburton Investments
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Listen more than you talk, and watch people’s body language.
What was your first job?
The first time I was paid for work it was for a holiday job — to sell subscriptions for The Star. I was given a telephone directory and told to work through it. I was paid on commission. It was the biggest thrill when someone said: “Yes, OK, I’ll buy one.”
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
My first regular pay cheque was for R1,750. I earned it as an articled clerk at KPMG and bought a work suit and a pair of heels.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Stop stressing and work hard, it’ll all be OK.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
Reduce our unemployment rate.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
The place I would like to be at more than any other in the world is the Eastern Cape Wild Coast hills, walking among the cows.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Being too tentative post-Covid.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
Marrying my husband, for numerous reasons, including that he’s the stock picker in the family. Meeting people is always luck or karma.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor Frankl. It’s a story of triumph and resilience and finding the good in the very bad.
What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
I failed the CA board exam on my first attempt, and having to do it again taught me tenacity and resilience, not to mention humility.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
“Let’s not boil the ocean” — the visual is distressing!
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
That I would have at least two fulfilling careers in my life, in related but completely different fields.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I would spend each waking moment trying to improve people’s lives, and forget about the politics.
