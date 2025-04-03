BACKSTORY: Marelize van Zyl of Aspire Art

Patience is key. Art dealing and collecting both take time, and that’s how it should be. It is a passion and potential investment purchase.
What was your first job?
I worked as a junior account executive at an advertising agency in Pretoria. I learnt valuable skills in business and branding, building client relationships, project management, and even developing quick, creative solutions on the fly — skills I continue to use in my current role.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
I don’t remember the exact amount, but one of the first things I bought was an antique ball-and-claw chest of drawers that I saw at a fair. Though I didn’t need it at the time, since I was still living at home, it was a beautiful piece of furniture that I just wanted. I still have it.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
That work actually never gets easier. I used to think there would come a day when it would feel less challenging, but I’ve since learnt that it never does. That doesn’t mean work always has to be hard, but it should always keep you engaged, motivated, creative and on your toes.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
To ensure access to first-class education for everyone, from pre-primary through to tertiary level. I believe that many societal issues could be addressed through quality education.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I am not sure if it is interesting, but many people don’t know that I’m an introvert. I’m very reserved and often quite shy in social settings.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Not acquiring artworks by many of the great artists I was fortunate to work with early in my career, such as Peter Clarke and Erik Laubscher, and up-and-coming talents like Georgina Gratrix. I deeply regret not purchasing their work at the time.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
The best investment I’ve ever made was in 2010, when I bought an early painting by Cinga Samson. At the time, he was just starting out as an artist. Fast-forward 15 years, and Cinga has become a successful superstar with international representation. I was fortunate to have the opportunity to sell my piece at a significant profit, which helped me pay off the bond on my apartment. While there was an element of luck, it was also about recognising and supporting emerging talent early on.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
The Vegetarian by South Korean author Han Kang. It blew my mind. This beautifully bizarre novel is a dark allegorical tale that tackles themes like rebellion, personal autonomy, societal expectations of women and the boundaries between power and obsession. I was particularly struck by the story of the main character — it resonated with me so much that I even became a pescatarian after reading it.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
That you can never please everyone, whether in your personal or professional life, without compromising yourself in some way. The best you can do is to be kind, honest and fair.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
When a million rand is referred to as a “bar”. I also don't understand what “low-hanging fruit” means, and I can’t stand when a wall for hanging art is called “real estate”. Oh, and I never “close a deal”.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
I would tell my younger self that you made one of your biggest dreams come true — you live in Cape Town, in an old Art Deco building at the foot of Table Mountain, with breathtaking views of Lion’s Head and Signal Hill. It truly is everything you hoped for, and more.
BACKSTORY: Marelize van Zyl of Aspire Art
The FM chats to Marelize van Zyl, CEO at Aspire Art
Marelize van Zyl, CEO at Aspire Art
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
