Funeka Montjane of Standard Bank

Funeka Montjane, CEO: Standard Bank Personal and Private Banking
What was your first job?
My first job was a maths tutor at Wits — it was a part-time job. My first full-time job was working on academic articles at Wits.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
My first full-time pay cheque was R6,000 a month. I didn’t spend anything. I saved it all.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
That many people in my class would go on to do amazing things — and they were already part of my network. When you’re young and come from a rural area, you worry about your network. I was so stressed about it, but it turns out I didn’t need to be. So many of my classmates are now doing incredible things — many are executives.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
I would love to see people’s homes come with title deeds, so they can access capital. Poor people often own property but can’t generate wealth from it.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I’m obsessed with Korean dramas and Korean beauty products.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
It was getting a wealth manager too late in my investment journey.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
The best investment I’ve made is in my friendships — especially my two best friends. We’ve been through thick and thin together, and they always have my back.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
It’s Lifespan: Why We Age — and Why We Don’t Have To by David Sinclair. It explores the science of ageing and how lifestyle choices can slow or even stop the ageing process.
What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
Don’t try to prove yourself. Grow, contribute and add value, but don’t feel the need to prove anything. When you try to prove yourself, it can come across as desperate. It makes you seem like a receiver, not a giver, and people start viewing you as someone looking for a reward. You walk into a room and turn strangers into your critics when you do that.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you the most?
Corporate phrases like “Noted with thanks”.
What’s something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
My younger self would be surprised that, as a deep introvert, I’ve become someone others look to for guidance. She never imagined travelling the world or standing on stage, inspiring thousands with her words. That would have seemed impossible to her.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I would change the regulations and governance around public bodies that support children with learning difficulties. Currently two ministries are involved: the ministry of health oversees assessments, while the ministry of education handles interventions. I’d move it all under one ministry, with a sole focus on comprehensively looking after their needs.
