BACKSTORY: Alpheus Mangale of Seacom

Think win-win. Ensure that everyone walks away thinking they have a great deal. That way you can almost be certain there will be repeat business.
What was your first job?
Picture: Alpheus Mangale, group CEO at Seacom
My first informal job was selling ice cream and ice blocks to my high school friends. After graduating, my first formal job was as a systems engineer for a software company in Joburg.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
A marginal amount. I gave the money to my father to thank him for everything he had done for me. He refused to accept the gift but said it was the proudest moment of his life.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
The value of having relationships in both your personal and your professional life.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
I would fix not only one thing, but three: public safety, health care and education. These three form the foundation for everything else, and I believe that if you live in an environment where you don’t feel safe and secure, you are unable to participate in life to the full. These are basic human needs and, adequately provided, give you a real chance in life.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Not investing in property sooner.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
My best investment was in property. The first property I bought I later sold with significant gains, and it allowed me to buy a family house for my parents — something that was very close to my heart.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently, and why did you like it?
Halftime by Bob Buford, who writes about moving from a life of importance to a life of significance. It compelled me to consider my purpose in life. I encourage everyone to read it.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
You must always keep going; your hardest times often lead to the best moments of your life. Furthermore, our best successes often come after our greatest disappointments. You must embrace these experiences, reflect and absorb the learnings.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
“Can we take this offline?”
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
I would tell my younger self to stay curious.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
Without detracting from the president’s positive efforts, I would surround myself with people who wield their expertise to make South Africa a better place for all.
BACKSTORY: Alpheus Mangale of Seacom
The FM chats to Alpheus Mangale, group CEO at Seacom
Alpheus Mangale, group CEO at Seacom
