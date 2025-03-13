BACKSTORY: Dion Harvey of Red Hat

What was your first job?

My first job was as a C programmer back in 1993. The skills I learnt as a programmer then stand me in good stead to this day.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

I can’t recall the exact amount, but it was not a lot. I certainly didn’t go out and buy anything extravagant or glamorous — I think I spent it on groceries and rent. Having just moved into a new apartment and kick-starting my career, the priority was to ensure there was always food on the table.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

Early on in my career, someone gave me some sage advice: rather than focus on money, prioritise learning opportunities to hone your skills. By doing so, that high income will manifest.

If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?

The prioritisation of skills training and education. There is no greater liberator than knowledge and skills, and South Africa stands to benefit from a skilled, capable workforce with meaningful futures for them and their families.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I am a huge fan of science fiction. “Live long and prosper.”

What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?

Spending time with people who contribute too little to my life. It’s imperative for your wellbeing to surround yourself with people who contribute value to your life, rather than those who detract from it.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?

Self-funding my education. No luck — just pure necessity. Putting myself through my studies enabled me to gain a better understanding of what is valuable in life.

What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?

Atomic Habits by James Clear. I wanted to improve my health and fitness habits, and it helped me understand how my mind works when it comes to habits. I am finding it both inspirational and practical.

What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?

Learning to trust my “tiny voice”. We all have that voice inside. And we all know that it’s our guide when outside distractions, egos and promises skew our thinking and decision-making. My “tiny voice” has consistently guided me.

What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?

“Synergy”. It’s a firm favourite in corporate and sounds like it could be awesome if we could get it right. Practically, I don’t think there’s a clear understanding of what it really means and how to achieve it.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?

I was a bit of a computer geek. I taught myself how to program on a Commodore Vic 20 when I was in my teens. I would tell myself that it’s OK to be a geek, since geeks are going to rule the world one day anyway.

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?

Create a greater level of national social cohesion. As a country, we have been through a lot. And yet the promise of the rainbow nation still feels so far away. I take inspiration from the Springbok rugby team under the leadership of Siya Kolisi. They demonstrate that no matter what our backgrounds, when we play together, we can all win — be it on the rugby field or in real life.