BACKSTORY: Norah Sehunoe of Santam Group

Norah Sehunoe, executive head: human resources at Santam Group
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Always be clear about the outcome you want to achieve and what you are willing to do to achieve it. However, be willing to compromise if it means getting to a win-win situation.
What was your first job?
Graduate trainee in human resources.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
It was R10,500 and I spent it repaying my student loan, paying rent and paying for transport to work.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
The importance of having a coach and a career sponsor — someone who can actively advocate for and invest in your career development and advancement.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
Access to quality basic services for all South Africans regardless of social status.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I am planning to write a book before I turn 50.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
I have always been cautious when it comes to finances and investment. I rely on professional advice, and so far, I haven’t made any big mistakes
Norah Sehunoe
Executive head: human resources at Santam Group
.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
Investment in my education and career. I don’t believe in luck; I believe there is a purpose for everything, and if you follow that purpose, and add hard work and perseverance, you will achieve it.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
Quiet Times for Those Who Grieve by Norman Wright.I don’t take enough time to pause and be silent, and this book was a great reminder of the power of stillness and allowing your heart to gain strength.
What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
Happiness is a choice. The choices you make determine your state of mind. It all starts and ends with you.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
“You are strong, you will get through it”. This sometimes puts pressure on people to act tough and strong, even when they don’t have to,instead of reminding people that it is OK to not be OK.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
We are doing well, against all odds.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
Do a thorough performance review and cleanup of all government departments to eradicate poor performance, corruption and misconduct. We need to have competent and committed officials for us to start seeing real sustainable change in South Africa.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.