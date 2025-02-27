Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Craig Roberts of Mazda Southern Africa

The FM chats to Craig Roberts, MD at Mazda Southern Africa

27 February 2025 - 05:00
Craig Roberts. Picture: Supplied
Craig Roberts, MD at Mazda Southern Africa

What’s your top tip for doing a deal? 

Understand upfront — as far as possible — what you want or stand to gain out of the deal.

What was your first job? 

Sales assistant in a sports shop when I was 16 years old. Professionally: teacher.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it? 

I earned R15 for a Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. I spent R5 on fuel for my motorbike for the week, R5 for the week at the school tuck shop and R5 saved in cash in a small steel money box. My first salary cheque as a teacher was R1,025 a month. I spent most of it on my car instalment — it was a new red 1989 Mazda 323 1.3 M sedan.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out? 

Planning, persistence and patience bring successful outcomes.

If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be? 

That we all not only recognise the potential South Africa has but apply the will and intent required to realise our and South Africa’s potential.   

What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made? 

Not getting on the bitcoin bus really early!

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck? 

Investments in fixed properties. There’s always an element of luck involved.

What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it? 

I read mostly fiction and biographies and this is for pleasure and an escape. 

What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt? 

Assumption and procrastination are a wrecking ball.

What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most? 

The use of excessive acronyms in a conversation.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them? 

Listen more than you speak, and read, read and read. Being informed empowers a person.   

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow? 

I would focus on improving education for all in South Africa.

