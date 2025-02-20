BACKSTORY: Nokuthula Lukhele of GrowSpace

Nokuthula Lukhele, chief technology officer at GrowSpace
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Preparation and understanding are everything. Take the time to understand the other party’s goals, challenges and priorities as well as your own. The best deals are those in which both sides find value to create a foundation for a successful and lasting partnership. Also, don’t underestimate the importance of clear communication and trust.
What was your first job?
My first job was as a heavy-vehicle design engineer at GRW Engineering. It was highly technical work, involving rigorous research, policy reviews, creative design and the manufacturing of automotive solutions. It taught me the importance of precision, attention to detail, curiosity, creativity and teamwork. It also showed me how technology and engineering can solve real-world problems.
Nokuthula Lukhele
Chief technology officer at GrowSpace
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
My first pay cheque was about R17,000. I saved most of it early because I recognised the importance of building a financial cushion. While I didn’t make any extravagant purchases, that pay cheque was a significant milestone — it represented independence and the start of my professional journey.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
That success is rarely linear. It’s easy to think that every step you take should be perfectly planned, but life often has unexpected twists and turns.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
I would prioritise reducing the red tape that stifles entrepreneurship and business growth. Simplifying regulations and processes can empower SMEs, which are the backbone of job creation and economic resilience.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I’m a huge music enthusiast! I started playing violin as a child and later transitioned to guitar, which I still enjoy. While living in Silicon Valley, I started a band with colleagues, where I was the lead guitarist and second vocalist.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Early in my career, I waited too long to diversify my investments beyond savings accounts. While savings provided a secure foundation, I avoided stocks and markets because I thought they were too complicated. During my MBA studies, I realised they were more approachable and accessible than I previously imagined and wished I had started earlier.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
The best investment I’ve ever made is in myself. Investing in education, personal development and professional coaching has paid dividends far beyond the initial cost. My MBA gave me business acumen and new career opportunities, while leadership coaching helped me grow as a leader.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
A Short History of South Africa by Gail Nattrass. It consolidates South Africa’s complex history into an accessible and concise narrative, spanning the time from its earliest days to its current state. Reading South Africa’s history in a linear and well-organised way provided valuable context for understanding how our national identity has evolved.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
Life isn’t a straight line, and there’s no blueprint for success. You won’t know everything upfront, so staying curious, adaptable and open to learning is key. It’s also essential to believe in yourself, advocate for your worth and bring your unique personality and experiences to the table.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
“We’ve always done it this way.” This framing stifles progress and innovation.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
You’ll find your purpose and do work that aligns deeply with it. Through hard work, proactivity and a bit of luck, you’ll help people in meaningful ways, and you’ll feel fulfilled. You’ll also be surrounded by wonderful people who love and support you.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I would prioritise investing in the next generation — of people, economies and society. Equipping young people with relevant skills and growth opportunities opens doors to transforming lives and empowering individuals to drive economic growth. For economies, preparing industries to adapt to technological and sustainability-driven changes ensures inclusivity and competitiveness. For society, addressing evolving expectations helps expand the dividends of democracy for all.
BACKSTORY: Nokuthula Lukhele of GrowSpace
The FM chats to Nokuthula Lukhele, chief technology officer at GrowSpace
