BACKSTORY: Lindi Mthethwa of Minor Hotels

Lindi Mthethwa, regional director of sales & marketing for Minor Hotels
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Focus on creating value for the client. The best deals happen when you understand their goals, identify pain points and present a solution that not only meets their needs but exceeds their expectations. Success comes from collaboration, not persuasion.
What was your first job?
I started as an events co-ordinator, which taught me how to multitask, manage tight deadlines and work with diverse teams — skills that have been invaluable throughout my career.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
In 2003, my first pay cheque was R3,800. I spent it on groceries for my parents, bought my mom a thoughtful gift and invested in corporate clothing to build my professional wardrobe. It was a moment of pride and gratitude.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
That setbacks are inevitable but often serve as the greatest lessons. Resilience and adaptability are more important than any single success or failure.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
I would focus on reducing crime and violence. Too many innocent lives are lost daily, and addressing this issue would create a safer environment for growth and prosperity.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I have a deep compassion for homeless and abused children. I serve on a foundation dedicated to supporting children’s homes, which gives me a sense of purpose beyond work.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Investing in bitcoin at the wrong time without fully understanding the market. This was a costly reminder to never invest in something I don’t fully understand.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
Investing in my education and professional development was key. While luck played a part in opening doors, it was preparation and persistence that allowed me to walk through them.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
Atomic Habits by James Clear. It resonated with me because it shows how small, consistent changes can lead to extraordinary results — a philosophy I apply in both my business and personal life.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
To never take life or opportunities for granted. This has taught me that time is precious, and so are the people around you.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
“Low-hanging fruit”. I feel this phrase often undermines the effort required to secure even seemingly easy wins. Every success requires intention and strategy.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
Dream bigger and don’t let fear or doubt hold you back. The impossible is merely an opportunity waiting for the right mindset.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I would prioritise meaningful economic reforms to create jobs and foster entrepreneurship. Also, I would empower people with opportunities to drive sustainable growth in South Africa.
BACKSTORY: Lindi Mthethwa of Minor Hotels
The FM chats to Lindi Mthethwa, regional director of sales & marketing for Minor Hotels
