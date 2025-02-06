BACKSTORY: Lindiwe Gumede of Metropolitan

Lindiwe Gumede, Chief marketing officer at Metropolitan
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Be clear about what you want out of the deal and be sure to keep emotion out of it wherever possible.
What was your first job?
I was a bank teller at FNB.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
R2,500. In my family, our parents encouraged us to pay our first pay cheque to them as a family tradition and a token of gratitude. From the second pay cheque, I remember that I could cover what I needed generally, which just goes to show how the value of money has changed over time.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
The importance of saving for retirement early and not touching the money before you retire. I ended up cashing in to pay towards my wedding, but those lost years of savings would be worth so much more if they had the time to grow — and catching up on savings is tough.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
I would ensure that we all live and breathe the principles of ubuntu: “I am because we are”. To have the mentality to put ourselves in others’ shoes and ask ourselves: “Is this for the greater good?” If everyone could do that, I believe less crime, for example, would happen. The positive domino effect of ubuntu would be a wonderful thing to see.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I still own some clothes I’ve had for 25 years. Maybe I don’t part with money that easily when it comes to clothes, because I already have enough, so why must I part with money?
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Out of the pandemic, two friends and I tried to start our own “dark kitchen” to use Uber Eats delivery services, but it didn’t work out — I unfortunately lost a lot of money.
What’s the best investment you’ve made? And how much of it was due to luck?
I wouldn’t recommend making an emotional decision, but many years ago I decided to buy a property without vetting it properly or the area it was in — fortunately this turned out well, so there was luck involved. I only looked at one property without asking any questions; normally I’d recommend one does due diligence.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
Perfect Landing Wrong Airport, by Dr Ella Ford Mthethwa, who is a friend. Her book resonated with me and centres on the importance of creating a happy environment where people want to be at work.
What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
Finding the balance between wanting to help others in the spirit of ubuntu and being guilted into helping out financially, while realising that some people will keep taking without giving back.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
“The Lord will provide”. I used to find this frustrating to hear when things weren’t going well, but time and time again this has been proved to be true.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
Be careful of your own thoughts, because you spend time with your own thoughts. If you think positively, you will manifest positivity and vice versa.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I think South Africa lacks a bigger picture and vision of what the country should stand for. We need a futuristic outlook for where we want to be in the next few years. We have a lot of things to fix, such as improving education, but if we were all aligned with the same vision, that would help tremendously. I need to see what is going to put South Africa on the map in a unique way.
BACKSTORY: Lindiwe Gumede of Metropolitan
The FM chats to Lindiwe Gumede, chief marketing officer at Metropolitan
Lindiwe Gumede, Chief marketing officer at Metropolitan
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Be clear about what you want out of the deal and be sure to keep emotion out of it wherever possible.
What was your first job?
I was a bank teller at FNB.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
R2,500. In my family, our parents encouraged us to pay our first pay cheque to them as a family tradition and a token of gratitude. From the second pay cheque, I remember that I could cover what I needed generally, which just goes to show how the value of money has changed over time.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
The importance of saving for retirement early and not touching the money before you retire. I ended up cashing in to pay towards my wedding, but those lost years of savings would be worth so much more if they had the time to grow — and catching up on savings is tough.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
I would ensure that we all live and breathe the principles of ubuntu: “I am because we are”. To have the mentality to put ourselves in others’ shoes and ask ourselves: “Is this for the greater good?” If everyone could do that, I believe less crime, for example, would happen. The positive domino effect of ubuntu would be a wonderful thing to see.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I still own some clothes I’ve had for 25 years. Maybe I don’t part with money that easily when it comes to clothes, because I already have enough, so why must I part with money?
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Out of the pandemic, two friends and I tried to start our own “dark kitchen” to use Uber Eats delivery services, but it didn’t work out — I unfortunately lost a lot of money.
What’s the best investment you’ve made? And how much of it was due to luck?
I wouldn’t recommend making an emotional decision, but many years ago I decided to buy a property without vetting it properly or the area it was in — fortunately this turned out well, so there was luck involved. I only looked at one property without asking any questions; normally I’d recommend one does due diligence.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
Perfect Landing Wrong Airport, by Dr Ella Ford Mthethwa, who is a friend. Her book resonated with me and centres on the importance of creating a happy environment where people want to be at work.
What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
Finding the balance between wanting to help others in the spirit of ubuntu and being guilted into helping out financially, while realising that some people will keep taking without giving back.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
“The Lord will provide”. I used to find this frustrating to hear when things weren’t going well, but time and time again this has been proved to be true.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
Be careful of your own thoughts, because you spend time with your own thoughts. If you think positively, you will manifest positivity and vice versa.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I think South Africa lacks a bigger picture and vision of what the country should stand for. We need a futuristic outlook for where we want to be in the next few years. We have a lot of things to fix, such as improving education, but if we were all aligned with the same vision, that would help tremendously. I need to see what is going to put South Africa on the map in a unique way.
ALSO READ:
BACKSTORY: Sean Wibberley of Homechoice International
BACKSTORY: Chintu Ling’Omba of Standard Bank CIB
BACKSTORY: Gladwyn Leeuw of E Squared Investments
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.