BACKSTORY: Jobin Joejoe of Sony Middle East and Africa

Jobin Joejoe, MD: Sony Middle East and Africa (MEA)
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Always aim for a win-win outcome. A successful deal isn’t just about the numbers but about building long-term relationships, trust and lasting partnerships.
What was your first job?
After receiving my engineering degree in 2001, I was fortunate to secure a campus placement as a sales engineer for a manufacturing company in India.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
My first pay cheque was about $300 and though I can’t recall how the money was spent, I am certain that none of it was saved.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Burnout is not a badge of honour. Earlier in my career, I believed working around the clock would lead to greater success. However, I have since realised that maintaining a healthy work-life balance is crucial for better decision-making and more effective leadership.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I enjoy watching restoration videos where old worn-out items such as cars, swords and other antiques are meticulously restored to their original condition.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
In the early days of my investing journey, I learnt that tying up too much money in fixed assets wasn’t the best investment strategy. I now focus on maintaining a balance between liquid and fixed investments to remain flexible.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
I have lived in Dubai for about two decades and have found that investing in this city has been one of the wisest financial decisions I have made. I researched the real estate market for more than three years and invested when the time was right. I don’t believe luck had anything to do with it.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
I am often on the move and don’t find the time to read as frequently as I would like to. However, every once in a while I read through The Book of Questions by Gregory Stock. The open-ended questions are a great source of self-reflection and a topic of engaging discussions.
What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
I would not say the hardest, but a crucial life lesson is realising that while sacrifices are necessary for success, you should not have to compromise on your wellbeing. True success lies in taking care of yourself throughout the journey.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
I am not a big fan of “Think outside the box”. It feels overused and more of a buzz phrase than a genuine call to creativity.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
I would tell my younger self to prioritise health and wellbeing, emphasising that investing in physical and mental health early on pays off immensely.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I would focus on the expansion of free trade agreements with countries outside Africa. For the continent to evolve, it is imperative to foster growth through the enhancement of international trade agreements and diverse operations.
BACKSTORY: Jobin Joejoe of Sony Middle East and Africa
The FM chats to Jobin Joejoe, MD of Sony Middle East and Africa
