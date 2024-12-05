BACKSTORY: Jack Halfon of Atlas Finance

Keep it friendly. The principle of a good deal is when everyone is not 100% happy. It means both parties have given and taken, resulting in a solution that is acceptable to both but may not be perfect for either.
What was your first job?
At the age of 20, I gained valuable experience in the construction industry, including property sales. This helped me develop a strong understanding of both construction and real estate.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
About R240, and I spent it on fun with my friends.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Surround yourself with experts who are smarter and more experienced than you. This is essential for business success. If you’re the smartest person in the room, it’s a sign that you need to hire better talent.
If you could fix one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
I’d ensure people paid their taxes.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I don’t have a university education, just basic matric. Everything I know I have learnt on the job.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
I got into the furniture business when I was 22 with no idea what I was doing.
What’s the best investment you’ve made? And how much of it was due to luck?
Founding Atlas Finance has been my greatest investment. I sincerely believe I was born lucky and am lucky. I believe luck can be created simply by appreciating every blessing. In the morning, wake up and thank God for even what some would consider the simplest things — a home, food, family. By doing this you exude positivity which, coupled with generosity, attracts all things positive — and that’s a luck magnet.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
I am rereading Malcolm Gladwell’s book Outliers. He is a fantastic author and global thinker. Outliers appeals to me because it showcases real-life stories and the principles of life.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
The people who take you for a ride are usually people you know, people you let into your circle. You should never let people you don’t trust close to you.
What phrases or bits of jargon irk you most?
“How long is a piece of string?” and “The answer is yes and no”.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
I am glad you went with your gut and did not overanalyse your decision to migrate, arriving in South Africa with just R300 and a lot of courage and chutzpah.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I would approach problem-solving with a grassroots mindset, recognising that leadership plays a crucial role. By addressing smaller issues proactively, we can prevent them from evolving into more significant challenges.
BACKSTORY: Jack Halfon of Atlas Finance
The FM chats to Jack Halfon, founder and CEO of Atlas Finance
Jack Halfon, Founder and CEO: Atlas Finance
