BACKSTORY: Mellisa Moodley of Westfalia Fruit

Spend time thoroughly understanding what the other party aims to achieve from the deal, and use that insight to find common ground. Active listening and timing are also crucial in this process.
What was your first job?
I worked as a cosmetic sales consultant at a Foschini store on weekends while studying full-time at the University of KwaZulu-Natal to complete my bachelor’s and postgraduate degrees in commerce.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
In 2001, I earned R10 per hour on Saturdays and R15 per hour on Sundays. Growing up from humble beginnings, I needed to earn money to cover personal expenses and contribute at home. My first luxury purchase was a pair of Levi’s jeans, a brand I had always admired, and it gave me a sense of pride to be able to afford and wear my first branded item.
What’s the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Take the time to explore your career options and choose a path that aligns with your personality. As a newly qualified chartered accountant, I was focused on finding a job in a successful company, but true job satisfaction comes faster when you choose the right path from the start. Additionally, I wish I had realised the importance of having a mentor earlier. Allowing strong senior women to guide me boosted my confidence and belief in my ability to overcome barriers.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
The unemployment rate. Increasing employment would reduce crime, raise disposable income and boost GDP, ultimately attracting more foreign direct investment. Also, we need to ensure unfettered access to education to unlock the potential of our younger generation.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I was born on Mother’s Day, which I believe is a forever gift to my mom. I am also a mother of three wonderful boys born 18 months apart. Balancing work and family life has been challenging, but I’ve managed it with self-preservation, daily exercise, proper nutrition and strong support from my husband. I’m also a foodie, and I believe food is a small luxury of life that brings people together and strengthens connections.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Investing in broad-based BEE share schemes with long vesting periods. The underlying shares performed well initially, but they declined just before the vesting date.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
Buying my first home. We were fortunate to find it before its first show day. Though it was a fixer-upper, we negotiated a good price, and with some improvements its value has appreciated significantly.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently, and why did you like it?
My two go-to books are Mind Power by John Kehoe and The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari by Robin Sharma. I reread them every two years to realign my thoughts and focus on building and shaping my inner self. Self-discipline, gratitude and balance all contribute to my goal of inner peace.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
Be selective about who you share your precious time with — spend it with those who genuinely care about you and celebrate your successes. Another lesson is to base your happiness and peace of mind on things within your control; don’t let others dictate your emotional state.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
“This is above/beyond my pay grade”. While it’s acceptable if someone genuinely lacks the knowledge or authority to decide, this phrase is often used to avoid difficult or challenging tasks.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
Enjoy and appreciate your youth — don’t rush to grow up, as adulthood brings responsibilities. Also, aim high and don’t limit your ambition. My life has evolved in ways my younger self never imagined possible.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I would immediately address the electricity and water shortages, which are essential for our daily lives and the success of businesses. My next focus would be on education and health care, ensuring they are accessible and affordable for all. These core investments would lead to a better quality of life and have a positive effect on our future leaders.
BACKSTORY: Mellisa Moodley of Westfalia Fruit
The FM chats to Mellisa Moodley, regional CFO — Africa at Westfalia Fruit
What’s your top tip for doing a deal?
Spend time thoroughly understanding what the other party aims to achieve from the deal, and use that insight to find common ground. Active listening and timing are also crucial in this process.
What was your first job?
I worked as a cosmetic sales consultant at a Foschini store on weekends while studying full-time at the University of KwaZulu-Natal to complete my bachelor’s and postgraduate degrees in commerce.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
In 2001, I earned R10 per hour on Saturdays and R15 per hour on Sundays. Growing up from humble beginnings, I needed to earn money to cover personal expenses and contribute at home. My first luxury purchase was a pair of Levi’s jeans, a brand I had always admired, and it gave me a sense of pride to be able to afford and wear my first branded item.
What’s the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Take the time to explore your career options and choose a path that aligns with your personality. As a newly qualified chartered accountant, I was focused on finding a job in a successful company, but true job satisfaction comes faster when you choose the right path from the start. Additionally, I wish I had realised the importance of having a mentor earlier. Allowing strong senior women to guide me boosted my confidence and belief in my ability to overcome barriers.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
The unemployment rate. Increasing employment would reduce crime, raise disposable income and boost GDP, ultimately attracting more foreign direct investment. Also, we need to ensure unfettered access to education to unlock the potential of our younger generation.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I was born on Mother’s Day, which I believe is a forever gift to my mom. I am also a mother of three wonderful boys born 18 months apart. Balancing work and family life has been challenging, but I’ve managed it with self-preservation, daily exercise, proper nutrition and strong support from my husband. I’m also a foodie, and I believe food is a small luxury of life that brings people together and strengthens connections.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Investing in broad-based BEE share schemes with long vesting periods. The underlying shares performed well initially, but they declined just before the vesting date.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
Buying my first home. We were fortunate to find it before its first show day. Though it was a fixer-upper, we negotiated a good price, and with some improvements its value has appreciated significantly.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently, and why did you like it?
My two go-to books are Mind Power by John Kehoe and The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari by Robin Sharma. I reread them every two years to realign my thoughts and focus on building and shaping my inner self. Self-discipline, gratitude and balance all contribute to my goal of inner peace.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
Be selective about who you share your precious time with — spend it with those who genuinely care about you and celebrate your successes. Another lesson is to base your happiness and peace of mind on things within your control; don’t let others dictate your emotional state.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
“This is above/beyond my pay grade”. While it’s acceptable if someone genuinely lacks the knowledge or authority to decide, this phrase is often used to avoid difficult or challenging tasks.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
Enjoy and appreciate your youth — don’t rush to grow up, as adulthood brings responsibilities. Also, aim high and don’t limit your ambition. My life has evolved in ways my younger self never imagined possible.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I would immediately address the electricity and water shortages, which are essential for our daily lives and the success of businesses. My next focus would be on education and health care, ensuring they are accessible and affordable for all. These core investments would lead to a better quality of life and have a positive effect on our future leaders.
BACKSTORY: Maria Makhabane of Discovery Health
BACKSTORY: Ryan Switala of Liberty
BACKSTORY: Lukesh Govindasamy of FNB Commercial Sales Gauteng
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.