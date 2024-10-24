BACKSTORY: Portia Thokoane of Nestlé

Portia Thokoane, HR director at Nestlé East & Southern Africa region
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Prioritise building strong relationships and fostering open communication. Establishing trust and understanding between all parties involved is crucial for a successful deal. Take the time to listen, to understand the needs and concerns of the other party, and find mutually beneficial solutions. Collaboration and a win-win mindset are key to achieving positive outcomes in any deal.
What was your first job?
I was a lecturer at Vaal University of Technology, where I had the opportunity to share my knowledge and experiences with students. It was a fulfilling role that allowed me to contribute to the education and development of future professionals.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
That’s not something I can recall, as it was a long time ago. However, I can say that I used it responsibly to cover my living expenses and invest in my personal and professional growth.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
To embrace challenges and setbacks as opportunities for growth. It’s natural to face obstacles along the way, but they can serve as valuable learning experiences. Instead of being discouraged by difficulties, I would have liked to understand that they are part of the journey and can ultimately make me stronger and more resilient.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
I would address the issue of systemic inequality, and promote equal opportunities for all citizens. This includes tackling socioeconomic disparities, improving access to quality education and health care, and creating an inclusive and fair society where everyone has the chance to thrive.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I have no siblings, and I’m part of the 5am club that goes to gym every day.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
I bought a fuel tanker. I realised later that the barriers to entry were more than I thought.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
In 2020, I bought Sasol shares at R20 each. By a few weeks later, it had grown exponentially. The rest is history! (If only I had spent more.)
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
The importance of resilience and adaptability. Life is full of unexpected setbacks, and it’s important to be able to learn from those experiences. Additionally, sometimes leaders may overlook the significance of humility, empathy and sincerity when connecting with people. It’s easy to forget common courtesy in our interactions. By embracing humility and genuine sincerity, leaders can foster stronger connections and create a more inclusive and respectful environment for everyone involved.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
“This is a human resources problem” — when, in fact, we are humans, which means that the problem is ours.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
It’s important to approach connections with people by combining both heart and mind, placing value on empathy and genuine understanding.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
One of the immediate changes I would prioritise is improving the quality of education. It is essential to invest in education for our future. While we have numerous options and resources available, it is crucial to address the challenges preventing us from effectively educating our youth. By focusing on enhancing the quality of education, we can empower the younger generation and pave the way to a brighter future.
