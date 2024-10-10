BACKSTORY: Kid Nkantsu of Danone Sub-Saharan Africa

Kid Nkantsu, senior operations director at Danone Sub-Saharan Africa. Picture: Supplied
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Always prioritise building a genuine relationship with your counterpart, and ensure your approach is balanced and looks at short-, medium- and long-term benefits for the people involved. Trust and mutual respect are the foundations of any successful deal.
What was your first job?
I started my career as a lab analyst in 1996 at Dow AgroSciences in Durban. It was exciting for me to carry the responsibility of being a gatekeeper for quality standards.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
My first pay cheque was modest, about R3,500. I spent half of it on my needs and sent the other half to my mom and dad; I did this consistently for well over six months.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
I wish someone had told me the importance of networking and building professional relationships early on. It’s not just about what you know but also about who you know.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
Definitely crime. I don’t think we truly understand its social and economic impact. As a nation we are prisoners of crime, our freedoms are curtailed. This disproportionately affects the poor, which breaks my heart. Economically, businesses too are feeling the impact of crime, including through the emergence of protection fees and construction mafias.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I think my passion for sustainability is top of the list, and in a serendipitous way my role has a big focus on sustainability. The way operations are run has the potential to be the biggest changemaker in preserving and renewing nature and its resources, and my team and I spend a lot of energy finding creative solutions to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Investing in a start-up without doing thorough due diligence. It was a costly lesson about the importance of research and understanding the market.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
I have good investments in one of the key industries in the country — it was a combination of networking and God’s blessings.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
From Corner Café to JSE Giant. It’s about how Famous Brands started on its inspiring business journey, and is a must-read for anyone wanting to learn about true entrepreneurship and establishing an enduring business.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
Understanding that failure is a part of the journey. It’s not about avoiding failure but about learning and growing from it.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
“Think outside the box”. It’s often overused and can be vague. I prefer actionable advice that drives innovation.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
Perseverance and hard work will pay off. The journey may be tough, but the rewards are worth it.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
Get the economy pumping! I’d accelerate the privatisation of key sectors of the economy such as ports, rail and energy supply (double down on renewables), and bring the private sector in to help run key local and national government functions like water, health, road infrastructure and education. We need to be serious about fixing our economy.
