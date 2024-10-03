BACKSTORY: Andrew Hardie of Pay@

Ensure that it aligns with the overarching strategy of an organisation. Particularly in industries such as payment aggregators, where there are a lot of moving parts, it’s essential to be selective and strategic in your approach. Always aim to create value that complements and enhances your strategy.
What was your first job?
I used to work at a vet in the school holidays, which I loved! But my first job was in the banking sector. This experience laid the foundation for my career, leading me into management consulting, investments, corporate finance and strategy, insurance and fintech, and then into the payments sector.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
I wish someone had stressed to me the importance of perseverance. Once you have a clear idea and vision, providence often steps in to help you realise it. However, you must give the opportunity a chance by not giving up or changing direction too soon.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
I would focus on accountability at all levels. It’s essential that everyone, from business to government to individuals, own their responsibilities. This ripple effect of accountability can lead to a more prosperous and ethical society.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I tend a backyard vineyard! It’s a struggle to make wine but the process is interesting and fun.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
Investing in our lovely home. It has provided both stability and joy for our family.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
It’s now a bit clichéd, but Good to Great by Jim Collins stands out as a key read. It delves into the qualities of leaders who inspire others and drive excellence, which is something I aspire to. Additionally, I’m very interested in autobiographies, history and issues of sustainability. For relaxation after a busy day, I enjoy fiction like the Jack Reacher series.
What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
The importance of taking risks early on in life. Your 20s, before you have significant commitments, is the best time to explore, experiment and take chances. I tried to start a business after my 20s when I already had a family but found out the hard way about the challenges of cash flow and aligning passion with practicality.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
Don’t chase the money too soon — financial gain is the outcome of a successful career and should not be the driver of early-career decision-making. Go and try different things early on in your career. There are so many opportunities out there!
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I would focus on changing the mindset and attitude of the nation. To do and think differently. We need to shift from a “me now” mentality to a collective focus on the future. I would encourage people to think and act for the betterment of the whole.
BACKSTORY: Andrew Hardie of Pay@
The FM chats to Pay@ CEO Andrew Hardie
