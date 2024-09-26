Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Dare Okoudjou of Onafriq

The FM chats to Dare Okoudjou, founder and CEO of Onafriq

26 September 2024 - 05:00
Dare Okoudjou. Picture: Supplied
Dare Okoudjou. Picture: Supplied

Dare Okoudjou, founder and CEO, Onafriq 

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal? 

It flows through relationships. Pay attention to the relationships. 

What was your first job?

Management consultant with PwC Consulting in Paris. 

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it? 

It was about $3,000, in 1998. I sent half to my parents (for blessings) and blew the rest on clothes, food and drinks.   

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out? 

That the pursuit of happiness is a better guide for hard choices than pleasing the crowd. 

If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?

The electricity crisis. 

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know? 

I cook to destress — and I make some pretty good dishes! 

What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made? 

About $100,000 in a venture in which I fell in love with both the founder and the problem he was solving and didn’t do much due diligence research. 

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck? 

I invested all my savings in starting Onafriq in 2010. Some fair amount of luck and a lot of kind strangers along the way. 

What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it? 

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver. From the first page, I was drawn into the story, and the writing is just superb. 

What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far? 

Being right is not enough to get people behind you. It takes actual persuasion and, many times, compromises. 

What phrase or jargon irks you most? 

Can’t think of anything … 

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them? 

Being married and a parent is not as scary as I thought. To the contrary. 

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow? 

Make education (from primary to tertiary) and human capital development the priorities for the next four years. 

