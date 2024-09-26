BACKSTORY: Dare Okoudjou of Onafriq

Mary Vilakazi has delivered her first results as FirstRand CEO, and the group is in good shape — but there’s a bit of a headache in the UK
Remgro’s predicament largely revolves around challenges in its three large unlisted investments — but it could put together a decent war chest if it cashed in its noncore investments
There has been a significant increase in the proportion of black people employed in both the private and public sectors at higher skill levels since 2016
While Pick n Pay battles for survival, there is another campaign being waged as Checkers challenges Woolworths for the title of South Africa’s top-end food retailer
The Gotthard Panorama Express offers Swiss luxury — and even a flag-waving yodeller
South Africa is in a rare moment of economic optimism and the GNU needs to focus on not messing that up
Dare Okoudjou, founder and CEO, Onafriq
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
It flows through relationships. Pay attention to the relationships.
What was your first job?
Management consultant with PwC Consulting in Paris.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
It was about $3,000, in 1998. I sent half to my parents (for blessings) and blew the rest on clothes, food and drinks.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
That the pursuit of happiness is a better guide for hard choices than pleasing the crowd.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
The electricity crisis.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I cook to destress — and I make some pretty good dishes!
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
About $100,000 in a venture in which I fell in love with both the founder and the problem he was solving and didn’t do much due diligence research.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
I invested all my savings in starting Onafriq in 2010. Some fair amount of luck and a lot of kind strangers along the way.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver. From the first page, I was drawn into the story, and the writing is just superb.
What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?
Being right is not enough to get people behind you. It takes actual persuasion and, many times, compromises.
What phrase or jargon irks you most?
Can’t think of anything …
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
Being married and a parent is not as scary as I thought. To the contrary.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
Make education (from primary to tertiary) and human capital development the priorities for the next four years.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BACKSTORY: Dare Okoudjou of Onafriq
The FM chats to Dare Okoudjou, founder and CEO of Onafriq
Dare Okoudjou, founder and CEO, Onafriq
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
It flows through relationships. Pay attention to the relationships.
What was your first job?
Management consultant with PwC Consulting in Paris.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
It was about $3,000, in 1998. I sent half to my parents (for blessings) and blew the rest on clothes, food and drinks.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
That the pursuit of happiness is a better guide for hard choices than pleasing the crowd.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
The electricity crisis.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I cook to destress — and I make some pretty good dishes!
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
About $100,000 in a venture in which I fell in love with both the founder and the problem he was solving and didn’t do much due diligence research.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
I invested all my savings in starting Onafriq in 2010. Some fair amount of luck and a lot of kind strangers along the way.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver. From the first page, I was drawn into the story, and the writing is just superb.
What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?
Being right is not enough to get people behind you. It takes actual persuasion and, many times, compromises.
What phrase or jargon irks you most?
Can’t think of anything …
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
Being married and a parent is not as scary as I thought. To the contrary.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
Make education (from primary to tertiary) and human capital development the priorities for the next four years.
ALSO READ:
BACKSTORY: Lesiba Kgoogo of Dis-Chem
BACKSTORY: Terri Ladbrooke of Libstar
BACKSTORY: Kim Gibb of Prescient Management Co
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.