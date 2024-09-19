BACKSTORY: Lesiba Kgoogo of Dis-Chem

Holistic value creation, which is vital for long-term sustainability.
What was your first job?
My first job was as a medical scientist at the National Institute for Occupational Health, a division of the National Health Laboratory Service. Research on ergonomics was the main focus.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
Probably about R12,000. As a young scientist starting a new professional job, I was very grateful. Starting a new job in a big city (Joburg), coming from a small town (Polokwane), was not easy. I spent most of it on finding accommodation and starting up. Actually, my first three to six pay cheques went to fund exactly that “starting up”.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
To enrich my studies in other fields at an early stage of my career. Broadening your educational horizon in other fields is critical to becoming a leader one day.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
I regard access to good-quality education as an investment towards a sustainable future. The world is changing fast, and you wonder if we are equipped to keep up with the pace.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I am an introvert who likes to spend time with myself, but my job has taught me to act as an extrovert. The other interesting thing about me is that my passport was fully used up with stamps from international travel within 12 months. Yes, I was a globetrotter at one stage of my career.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
As a young professional, I thought that buying a big vehicle was not only a statement to others but also a good investment. I quickly realised I was wrong when I bought a new car. Two years later, the same vehicle model sold for half the price, yet I was left with three more years of monthly instalments.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
Investing in myself. No money can buy the wisdom you gain from enriching yourself with education and training.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
I prefer to read articles, especially thought leadership articles. Being a sustainability professional, I am required to read constantly because the sustainability world is changing constantly.
What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
To never commit without conducting research. This does not mean that you must be conservative. It is important to consider full value creation and then take calculated risks.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
“Shortly”. In South Africa that can be in seconds, minutes, a day, a week or even a month.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
Be patient and enjoy the ride. Chasing a career can be exhausting and frustrating as you would like to see things changing fast. A balanced work-life ecosystem is vital.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I would hire professionally qualified personnel in all government portfolios and introduce key performance indicators.
