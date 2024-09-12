BACKSTORY: Terri Ladbrooke of Libstar

On the sell side: have a clear understanding of your non-negotiables, and don’t be afraid to walk away when these criteria are not met — the deal must be a win for both parties. On the buy side: ensure your due diligence is thorough and that you have a full understanding of what you are taking on.
What was your first job?
While in high school, I worked in a biltong shop for a few years. I still remember the cash-up process and daily reconciliations, and I still love biltong. My first “real” job was when I started my articles at Grant Thornton.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
To separate personal worth from professional feedback. Also, to embrace failure and to realise that constructive criticism fosters a growth mindset.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
The high levels of unemployment. High unemployment contributes to poverty, inequality and social unrest, creating a vicious cycle that hampers economic growth and development.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I am a blood donor. Something so simple has such a profound impact, so I will always encourage all who can to become regular donors. I have also grown out my hair and donated it to Cansa on two occasions. Having lost family, including my mom, to cancer, this is a cause close to my heart.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
My first property purchase. I was very eager to invest in property, which I still think is a good investment in a balanced portfolio. However, I wish I had taken more time to fully understand my options before rushing into it.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
I don’t have a single “best” investment, but rather a consistent approach to investing, prioritising stability and steady returns. While luck can play a role in the success of any investment, I believe that a well-thought-out strategy and disciplined execution are far more important. My focus on stability and consistency means that my investments are less likely to be subject to the whims of market fluctuations. It’s a strategy that may not be glamorous, but it’s one that I believe is fundamental to sustained financial success.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
Reading is an escape for me, and selecting just one book is too hard. I recently finished The Women by Kristin Hannah, which centres on the experiences of women nurses during and after the Vietnam War. I learnt so much about a war I knew little about and was captivated by the often overlooked female perspective and the struggles women faced after the war.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?
The power of empathy is a lesson I learnt through personal hardship. It has profoundly influenced my approach to leadership and has helped me to create a more inclusive and supportive work environment. Empathy allows us to connect on a human level, making us not only better leaders but also better individuals. It’s a strength that stems from understanding and sharing in the experiences of others, and it’s a lesson I continue to value deeply in my professional journey.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
While not necessarily a phrase or bit of jargon, it frustrates me when people use unnecessary acronyms, specifically in forums with a wide audience.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
I would tell my younger self about the life-changing adventure of living in another country, the joy of travelling, the terrifying thrill of jumping out of a plane and the serenity of riding a horse.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I would prioritise addressing unemployment — focusing on education, entrepreneurship, foreign investment and public-private partnerships, to create a sustainable and inclusive job market. Addressing unemployment not only improves the economic prospects of individuals, it also contributes to the overall prosperity and stability of South Africa.
BACKSTORY: Terri Ladbrooke of Libstar
The FM chats to Libstar Group CFO Terri Ladbrooke
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.