BACKSTORY: Kim Gibb of Prescient Management Co

Prescient Management Co CEO Kim Gibb. Picture: Supplied
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
It all comes down to building relationships and trust. It is important to be patient — it can take time to build with clients. Sometimes the best deals originate after years of building that foundation.
What was your first job?
My first official job was an audit clerk at KPMG. I had worked as a waitress and tutor during my studies, but auditing was my first foray into the corporate world.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
My very first pay cheque as a first-year auditor was R5,000. I remember treating myself to a leather handbag and work clothes.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Being in audit and having to deal with a large number of different personalities — fellow audit clerks, managers, partners and clients — was challenging. I wish someone had guided me through how to be confident in my abilities but at the same time know when to step back and learn from others. I wish I had truly appreciated the depth of knowledge and skills we had access to during articles.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
Access to quality basic education for all children with the right support structures in place. Ensuring all children have the right support and care to learn and thrive.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I failed my driving test twice before finally passing (I promise I am a better driver now).
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Not a specific mistake but I would love to have started investing funds directly offshore far sooner than I did.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
Getting into the property market early. Definitely not luck, but good planning and discipline.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
Outlive by Dr Peter Attia. My key takeaway is to strength-train now for your 70-year-old self. It is so vital for us to maintain vitality and wellbeing well into our old age. Focusing on the concept of increasing our healthspan as opposed to lifespan.
What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
That you cannot be liked or accepted by everyone.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
“I hope this e-mail finds you well.” I use it often, but it feels impersonal and overdone.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
I remember starting articles in 2007 at my first client, Prescient. I admired the company, its culture and people and remember thinking I would love to work there one day. I would have been thoroughly impressed back then knowing that I was now part of the executive team.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
Adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards fraud, corruption and misuse of government funds. Billions are lost to this each year; routing this out in government would have such a positive impact on the future of our country.
BACKSTORY: Kim Gibb of Prescient Management Co
The FM chats to Prescient Management Co CEO Kim Gibb
